Thursday's letters: Punishment should be harsher

State housing boss ousted | Dec. 24

Punishment should be harsher

When the headline reads, "State housing boss ousted," I'm not expecting the article to say that the governor asked for his resignation. I would expect to read that the governor had fired him. Why is it that in government, individuals who commit outrageous acts are asked to resign or maybe just moved to another department? In business, those who commit such acts are walked to the door and fired with no parting benefits.

Perhaps the answer is that it's too hard to fire a government employee — there is too much paperwork. Then the answer is to change the law so that anyone can be fired for cause with as much paperwork as it would take a corporation to fire someone.

As a taxpayer, it galls me to continually read of government employees who commit major offenses or who are under investigation for a major offense who are allowed to resign without penalty. An investigation of wrongdoing of a government employee should not stop just because he or she resigns. It should continue, and benefits should be canceled if the wrongdoing is confirmed. They should also be charged with a crime if the details warrant.

Edward Seward, Odessa

Compare and contrast | Dec. 24, letter

Experience vs. none

The letter writer draws a parallel between the hiring of the USF football coach and the election of Donald Trump. He complains that Trump is not getting the positive predictions that Charlie Strong is receiving from the Times.

There is no comparison. Strong is an experienced football coach regardless of his win/loss record. Trump has zero experience in government or in any elected office at any level. Trump's main claims to fame are bragging about sexual assault, cheating his contractors, cheating on his wives, profiting from desperate people who paid for the "Trump University" scam, filing multiple bankruptcies and not paying federal income tax.

Thomas Morton, Sun City Center

Senate must check power | Dec. 25, letter

Regulatory overreach

The letter writer is concerned that Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees make it appear that he "is bent on disabling the legitimate functions of government."

There is no question that an individual like Andrew Puzder, CEO of the restaurant chain that owns Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, is an unusual choice for labor secretary. However, I would argue that it's past time that we have individuals run government agencies who have experienced both the good and the bad of the rules and regulations these agencies impose upon all of us each year.

In 2015, there were 3,410 final rules published in the Federal Register. In fact, each year typically sees between 3,400 and 4,200 new rules. Of course, this makes perfect sense. What government agency is ever going to say, "Our work is done"? In order to justify their existence, they must think of new rules designed to make our lives better.

While these rules are not laws, anyone or any company that has come up against a rule realizes that they carry the weight of laws. In fact, rules have become the new way to legislate. For every law that Congress passes, there are approximately 16 rules published by federal agencies, all run by individuals who were not elected by anyone.

While many of these rules are adopted with great intentions, they all come with a cost and unexpected consequences. So, rather than shake in fear that Trump's administration is going to dismantle years of government "progress," let's hope that a different perspective will chart a better path.

Scott Stolz, Tarpon Springs

FAA focus on safety | Dec. 24, letter

Put passengers first

I follow the ongoing Allegiant coverage with interest since my entire family frequently flies on their planes. Regarding the letter by the Federal Aviation Administration official about the Tampa Bay Times coverage of FAA oversight, "Methinks the lady doth protest too much."

Her statement that the "FAA investigates every significant event" leaves me wondering when we will get to read their report on Allegiant's firing of a pilot for, I guess, being too safe. Evidently his safety evacuation of a plane doesn't qualify for the FAA as a "significant event."

We are all tired of bureaucrat-speak. The FAA needs to step up or shut up.

John Jenkins, St. Petersburg

Abandoning pier is costly | Dec. 25

Simplify pier project

If it would cost so much to cancel the current pier project, why was it so easy to disengage from the Lens project? I was a strong proponent of a new pier. Had the "Concerned Citizens" swallowed their aesthetic dislike for the Lens and not funded a referendum, we would have an iconic pier by now. There would be no controversy. Just like every other pier, some would like the design and others would not.

Now you have a design that was just okay as originally designed but has become a poor man's version of that design. Instead of throwing more money at it to make it more like the so-so original, why not simplify it even more? A casual restaurant/bar or a cafe/brew pub with local providers and a meeting/event space is all that's needed. Make the pier district the draw, with a pier for a walk, a snack and some fishing. Perhaps put an iconic piece of public art at the pier head.

If, as stated, the bonds for the pier and the pier district are intertwined, I don't understand why money from the pier cannot be used for the pier district. It's all one big project.

Hal Freedman, St. Petersburg

The freakathon that was 2016 | Dec. 25

Don't forget the good side

The Times goes all-out negative with this headline. In a year of increasing tourism, job growth and prosperity for Tampa Bay and the entire state, the Times uses words to describe our community like weirdness, surreal, freakiness, disaster and worst. It's not that the isolated events didn't happen, but the Times leaves out the more positive side.

Vaughn Haight, Tarpon Springs