Thursday's letters: Take steps to prevent violence against women

Domestic violence

Stop violence against women

Pro sports teams, prestigious universities and even high schools have dominated recent headlines in a surprising way — not for academics or athletic achievements, but for stories about violence perpetrated against women and girls.

How do we stop this? How do we work to create safe, healthy and equal relationships? Men, it starts with recognizing our own behaviors. Once we acknowledge our behaviors, then we can teach our children how to treat everyone equally and with respect.

I challenge all men to join me as All Pro Dad and the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence stand together to end violence against women and girls in Florida.

All Pro Dad and FCADV have created resources to guide men through conversations with their children. Find "5 Tips for Teaching Your Kids About Boundaries" and "5 Things Dads Must Teach Their Sons About How to Treat Girls" at AllProDad.com/Boundaries. The AllProDad.com and the FCADV website, fcadv.org, also feature articles, newsletters, videos and statistics on domestic violence in Florida, as well as additional resources to help families build strong and healthy relationships.

Join me in stepping up for women and girls in Florida. Set the example in 2017 by starting open and honest conversations with your children on the importance of treating women and girls equally and with respect. These conversations will influence your children and others for the rest of their lives.

As my friend and CBS broadcaster James Brown eloquently said: "Domestic violence is a serious problem and as men we must step up. We must understand what healthy, respectful relationships are and that starts with how we view women."

If you are experiencing or know of someone who is living through domestic violence, please call the 24-hour Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119.

Tony Dungy, Tampa

Tony Dungy is a New York Times bestselling author and the first African-American head coach to win the Super Bowl. He also serves as the national spokesman for All Pro Dad.

Health care

Repeal Congress' plan

A Republican-dominated Congress is poised to rewrite health care policy. Most of its conservative members firmly believe that health care is a commodity best managed by private enterprise, the free market and consumer choice. But perhaps they would be more cautious and thoughtful if they were to first pass legislation that eliminates their congressional health care plan at the same time Obamacare is repealed, and requires that they and their families use whatever new system is passed.

Members might then think long and hard about timely access, affordability and lowering provider costs by moving their reimbursement from opaque fee-for-service that incentivizes volume to a bundled rate method that incentivizes care coordination and optimal outcomes. They might even decide to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices using a value-based approach similar to the one that has reduced prescription drug prices by about 50 percent in Europe.

Robert H. More, Riverview

Out in force | Jan. 22

Anger isn't persuasive

With all the flurry of activity on various media, social or otherwise, over the Women's March 2017, several key facts have been missing. The most glaring was that it was not inclusive, but exclusive. Only certain political positions were allowed, so not all women, nor all viewpoints, were included.

The issues of equal pay for equal work and oppression of women around the world (particularly in the Middle East) sadly got lost in all the "body parts rights" chants and signs. It wasn't about women's rights, it was just another pro-choice event.

I've yet to meet someone who was converted on any issue when they were militantly screamed at, belittled, or threatened by an angry, hateful mob, yet that's the message that came through loud and clear: Agree with us 100 percent or we'll destroy anything that gets in our way.

Debi Ford, St. Petersburg

It's time for U.S. to come together Jan. 23, letter

What Trump needs to do

I see letters suggesting it is time that we come together to support the new president. I think that's a great idea — once he and his administration recognize that they represent me and others who share my concerns.

I need to see my president producing substantive policy proposals that ensure good, affordable health care for all; and policy statements that guarantee equal rights regardless of sex, race, religious belief or gender orientation, including the continued right for all women to make health and reproductive decisions regarding their own bodies without government interference.

Further, I expect my president to pursue an agenda that recognizes man's influence on the environment and global warming. He will lead/work with our legislators in formulating policy, research and legislation to mitigate/minimize our impact on warming/polluting my home planet. Naturally, we are not alone on this planet, so he must be able reach out to other nations with the spirit of cooperation whenever possible, not just the "my way or the highway" tactics.

I also expect transparency from my president and a separation of his personal/family economic ventures from his role as president.

When I start to see evidence the president is listening to my concerns, then I'll be glad to voice my support for him. Until then, my voice will be letting him know what he needs to do to represent me. Being a patriotic American demands that I not fall in lockstep behind an administration that I perceive to be damaging to my country.

Will Scott, St. Petersburg