Thursday's letters: Trump tackles festering problems

Trump stirs chaos across the globe | Jan. 28, editorial

Trump tackles festering problems

The Times editorializes that President Donald Trump "stirs chaos across the globe." Chaos is what President Barack Obama's empty threats brought to Aleppo. Orders of magnitude removed, Trump gave Mexico's president indigestion.

Besides egregious hyperbole, the Times' overwrought misuse of "stirring" is analogous to blaming the pest control agent for discovering termite damage in a long-ignored wall. All of the examples adduced by the Times represent, not generation, but belated revelation of festering issues.

To focus on one, sanctuary cities, how many of your readers even appreciate that this means that taxpayer dollars and official authority are being used to obstruct justice for those who have stolen a place in the queue for immigration from worthy aspirants from around the world? They may also have stolen jobs, wages and sometimes public and private services and benefits from citizens and legal residents, may have remitted some of the often untaxed $28 billion that flows out of America from illegal interlopers and, in some cases, are committing crimes against Americans.

"Never Trump" must not cause us to sanction the persistence of perfidy that we have been lulled into pretending is something else. There is nothing lawful, just, fair or even kind about harboring those unwilling to abide and assimilate, neither to them nor to the rest of us. We should be applauding President Trump's "stirring" and hoping that 207 more weeks like this are enough.

J.P. Byrne, Largo

Rules on pot fall short | Jan. 27, editorial

Laboratory of the states

In 1929, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wanted "the laboratory of the states" to decide contentious social issues. If Florida had heeded the experience of the first 12 states, we would know there is nothing to fear from medical marijuana. All 12 allowed home growing and smoking. All 12 had flexible lists of treatable conditions that included "chronic pain."

Through 2015 they had accumulated 175 years of experience and, as compared to the other 38 states, had dramatic decreases in traffic fatalities, violent crime and opioid overdose deaths. These results from the "laboratory" should embolden the Legislature to move beyond Amendment 2.

John G. Chase, Palm Harbor

Illegal immigration

Crack down on employers

If we agree that illegal immigrants are a burden on our society, then we need a smart solution. Here is one:

Primary employers would be responsible for all employees doing work for them and would be required to have three forms of ID on file for all employees: I-9, passport and green card/work permit or Social Security card. Primary employers would be inspected regularly. Fines would be issued for those found with illegal employees. First offense, $5,000 for each illegal; second offense, $10,000 for each illegal; third and subsequent offenses, $25,000 for each illegal. Those illegals are then deported, no one goes to jail and the fines are strictly enforced.

Instead of building a $20 billion wall, maintaining it and hiring thousands of extra border patrol guards, just hire immigration control officers. Their salaries would be more than covered by the fines collected. They could even be paid a bonus of, say, $100 for each illegal taken out of the system.

It is naïve to think that physical barriers will stop illegal immigration so long as the incentive is there. However, if the burden is placed upon the main incentive for immigrating, and employers understand that it is a real program, it would make a significant difference.

Charles L. Attardo, Tarpon Springs

Visit Florida is critical to the state's economy Jan. 28, commentary

Other people's money

Jonathan Tisch gushes over how important marketing spending is by Visit Florida to get vacationers to come to Florida. He gives lots of dollar return figures that estimate return of investment money, much like the guesstimates on football and baseball stadiums.

Of course Tisch wants Florida to spend dollars marketing his product. Why can't hotel owners market their own products? I was also surprised to learn no company or county had the money to invest to make a video. Apparently Tisch does not know about YouTube.

Spending the people's tax money is always better than a business spending their own money.

Don Johnson, Clearwater

Rubio sets his concerns aside, backs Tillerson | Jan. 24

Tillerson was wrong choice

By Sen. Marco Rubio's standards, if he was in an operating room and saw a surgeon starting to cut an artery, he would harshly question the decision but would do nothing to stand in the way, "because let's give the surgeon a chance." Isn't that what Rubio did in the confirmation hearing on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson? Knowing that Tillerson was the wrong choice, Rubio still voted for him. The citizens of Florida and the United States deserve better representation than someone who looks out only for his own political future. Based on Rubio's actions, he should have no political future. We cannot surrender to Russia without a fight.

Elizabeth Belcher, Seffner