Tuesday's letters: Constitution must come first

President-elect Trump

Above all, respect Constitution

When Barack Obama was elected in 2008, Republicans and other conservatives vowed to do everything in their power to undermine his term in office. Sen. Mitch McConnell famously noted that his goal was to make Obama a one-term president. A majority of Americans, I think, will agree that the president accomplished quite a bit — without a whiff of scandal.

Since November, many friends who supported Donald Trump have expressed, with some concern, their hope that he will succeed. That is to be expected. However, a conversation I had last week took another turn. The issue was Trump's decision not to separate himself entirely from his businesses. My thought was that his failure to do so would potentially violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The more vocal of my friends essentially posited that we should overlook this issue because Trump will be a "great president."

Imagine: Ignore the document that is the bulwark of our nation and, in fact, the very basis for our being. I can only assume that their hatred of Obama and Hillary Clinton has so clouded their judgment that they are willing to reach out to anyone who will "save" us. As we enter uncharted waters, Trump is a bombastic, unpredictable time bomb ready to explode. God help those who are too close when the explosion happens. God bless the United States of America.

Bernard Fensterwald, Dunedin

Hillsborough conservation

Preservation award

At the Jan. 5 Hillsborough County Commission meeting, I asked for the creation of an award recognizing individuals or groups for outstanding work in conservation, and I am grateful that I received unanimous support.

I worked closely with the county's Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program general committee and the county Conservation and Environmental Lands Management staff on the proposal.

I proposed naming the award in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt, and in working with the ELAPP committee it was suggested that we incorporate "Hillsborough Forever," modeled after the Florida Forever program. Accordingly, the Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award was born.

Advocates and champions for the preservation of lands in the public realm, as well as private landowners, play a vitally important role in conservation. Individuals and groups involved in restoration efforts on environmentally and ecologically sensitive lands are an essential part as well.

I can think of countless activists, students, government officials, journalists, clubs, governmental bodies and others that would make good candidates for this award.

The award will be presented each year to coincide with National Arbor Day. The deadline for nominations for this year's inaugural award is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. For questions about nomination requirements, forms and the information on the selection process, please contact Ross Dickerson with the Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department via email at DickersonR@HillsboroughCounty.org.

Stacy White, Hillsborough County Commission chairman, Tampa

Frogman Swim

Honoring their sacrifices

On Sunday, the eighth annual Tampa Bay Frogman Swim showcased more than 150 swimmers crossing the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) bay from St. Petersburg's Gandy Beach to Tampa's Picnic Island. Each swimmer honors a fallen Navy SEAL who has paid the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11, 2001. The event was born of a simple pay-it-forward idea to honor the service and sacrifice of the Navy SEALs. The first swim in 2010 raised more than $33,000 for a wounded Navy SEAL who lost both legs in Afghanistan. On average, each swimmer raises more than $1,000, with some bringing in more than $10,000. To date, the event has raised more $1.7 million for the Navy SEAL Foundation that takes care of wounded and fallen Naval Special Warfare personnel.

The young man who conceived the idea of the swim across the bay had two mentors in his life. One was a Navy SEAL; the other was Terry Tomalin, who embodied the spirit of Tampa Bay and Florida's "salt life." Terry's leadership and force of personality was the reason we were able to pull off the first Frogman Swim in "Buccaneer" fashion with no "official" permit or insurance. Terry knew everyone from the local mayors' offices and leadership at the Coast Guard and Fire Department and ensured we were not shut down. Terry's articles on every Frogman Swim ensured the story and inspiration spread further every year. Hundreds of swimmers, kayakers, supporters, volunteers, Navy SEALs, veterans and mayors come out to the swim every year because of him.

Terry Tomalin was a friend to everyone he met and shared a cup of coffee with; he was a brother to anyone he spent time with on his beloved Florida waterways from the bay to the Everglades. Terry is the spirit of Tampa Bay and was with all of us on Sunday's swim and paddle.

Dan O'Shea, Tampa

The writer is a retired Navy SEAL commander and co-founder of the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim. With Pat Farnan, Terry's longtime Times colleague and friend, O'Shea paddled alongside Sam Farnan, who swam in honor of Terry.

Drug coverage

Costs could go up

If you are a senior citizen on the Medicare Part D prescription drug program, you need to be aware that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, the current 55 percent discount seniors are receiving on prescriptions while in the "doughnut hole" section of the Part D program will be eliminated. This will cost all applicable Medicare participants up to thousands of dollars per year in extra prescription drug costs.

It may also prevent many senior citizens from being able to purchase critical life-saving medicines, such as insulin for diabetics. Please phone your representatives in Congress and tell them not to stop these important discounts.

Rick Thomas, Port Richey