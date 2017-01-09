Tuesday's letters: Make a difference in a child's life

National Mentoring Month

Make a difference in a child's life

January is National Mentoring Month and is the perfect time to consider becoming a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister mentor.

Take a few minutes to visit our website (www.BBBSTampaBay.org), where we publish the schedule for our upcoming orientation and training sessions. We invite you to attend any of these 90-minute sessions (no R.S.V.P. required) to learn what it takes to become one of our volunteers. If you decide this is the right opportunity for you, you will leave having completed nearly 90 percent of the enrollment process.

In 2016 we averaged 70 new Big/Little matches per month throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties, and are positioned to do even more in 2017. In total we served 2,871 youth last year. With our Big/Little matches staying together longer thanks to the support we can provide to them, and new matches being made in increasing numbers, we started 2017 with approximately 2,100 active matches, a 3 percent increase over Jan. 1, 2016.

But we also still have hundreds of great kids who are waiting for their perfect volunteer Big, including many foster youths. We have several programs for volunteers to select from, based on their time and location, that range from four to eight hours per month over a minimum 12- to 15-month commitment. We also have an exciting new program called School-to-Work that we have implemented at the operations center for USAmeriBank in Clearwater and other workplace locations.

After about one year of being mentored, we typically see improvements in academic performance, school attendance, social behavior and grade promotion. We also see virtually no involvement with the juvenile justice system, even though many of our youth grow up in neighborhoods with high juvenile arrest activity. We see our kids develop higher levels of self-esteem, and perhaps most importantly, we see happier kids.

Vince Pavese, board chair, and Stephen A. Koch, president and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Tampa

Downtown park nice, but don't get used to it Jan. 6

Take care of green spaces

This article mentions the vacant block where the Pheil buildings once stood as temporarily providing "the kind of pastoral views rarely seen in city centers." That's not really the case. Chicago has Millennium Park; New York has Central Park; San Francisco has Yerba Buena Gardens; Seattle and Portland are full of parks in the urban core.

Closer to home, Tampa has Curtis Hixon Park, and there is a park a block away from the Pheil lot that also is a full square block: Williams Park. Perhaps the city should give a little more love to the "pastoral views" of Williams Park, which is a permanent park.

Hal Freedman, St. Petersburg

Editorial cartoon | Jan. 7

Comparing gun deaths

I found Jim Morin's cartoon lacking humor and in need of a reality check. The cartoon depicting a headstone inscribed with a 32 percent increase in gun deaths and a sign in the bottom of the grave reading "stand your ground" was disingenuous and promoted the mantra of those opposed to self-defense laws.

In Chicago, there were more murders (474) in the first eight months of 2016 than in all of 2015 (468). The city has gotten off to a dismal start in 2017 with 23 murders in the first six days of the year. Perhaps Mayor Rahm Emanuel should have been shown at the bottom of the grave holding a sign that reads "who cares?"

How many deaths have been attributed to the "stand your ground" law in 2016 versus those deaths by gangs and criminals in Chicago, which has some of the toughest gun laws in the country?

Harvey A. Smith, Palm Harbor

'Lies' and honest journalism | Jan. 6, commentary

Circular reasoning

I may not be as educated or erudite as the editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal, but I can spot circular reasoning in a heartbeat. He states that to lie conveys a moral as well as a factual judgment. In all the dictionaries I researched there is no mention of morality in the noun lie. The Oxford dictionary states simply that a lie is an intentionally false statement.

Gerard Baker dances around Donald Trump's "lies," calling them untruths, falsehoods and whoppers. I can imagine telling my parents when I was caught in a lie, "I did not intentionally try to mislead you. You need to thoroughly investigate that claim and report back to me." Or tell that to one's spouse if caught cheating. Sorry, a lie is a lie is a lie whether you wish to admit it or not.

Daniel Lee Davis, Tarpon Springs

School bus service cut is bad for safety, traffic | Jan. 6, commentary

Youths need to toughen up

When I was a child I walked to school over 2 miles and had to cross several busy roads. Some roads were not well lit, and I lived to tell the tale. Children these days are wrapped in cotton wool and want everything done for them. When they get into the job market and start paying taxes, should they ever get that far, they might start to think differently. But I doubt it.

Keith Douglas, Lithia

Budget deficit

New flood of red ink

The new Republican Congress barely a week old, but already billions are being added to the deficit by the GOP.

The repeal of the Affordable Care Act is projected to add $350 billion to the deficit as estimated by the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Now we learn that the cost of the wall along the Mexican border will add between $15 billion to $25 billion to the deficit. (Yes, I know Mexico is supposed to reimburse us, but who really believes that?)

Richard Feigel, St. Petersburg