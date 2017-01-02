Tuesday's letters: Scholarship program helps poor children

Profit motive problems | Dec. 27, letter

Program helps the disadvantaged

Even by post-factual-America standards, this letter published last week is a doozy — mangling facts, maligning educators and pushing a conspiracy theory that is plausible only in the arena of fake news.

I work for Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship for low-income and working-class students. I'm also a former education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.

Despite the repeated claims advanced in the letter, tax credit scholarships have nothing to do with charter schools. The scholarships are funded by corporations that get tax credits in return for contributions. They empower low-income parents to send their children to private schools that may be a better fit for them, just like wealthier parents do all the time. Charter schools, on the other hand, are publicly funded and tuition-free.

The letter also complains that these private schools are raking in profits. Come again? The vast majority of participating schools are tiny nonprofits; the scholarship amount is far less than the per-pupil cost of educating students in Florida public schools; and just like their public school counterparts, these private school educators are driven by the most noble of missions, not money.

The scholarship serves the most disadvantaged students — 97,000 this year, 68 percent of them black or Hispanic, with an average family income of $24,000. Test data show they were typically the lowest performers in public schools but are now making steady progress. Eight analyses conclude the scholarships save taxpayer money that can be reinvested in public schools; no study shows otherwise.

I'm glad Florida is thoughtfully expanding educational options to help kids who struggle the most, in ways that will benefit us all. That's the kind of public policy that should be beyond politics and error-filled letters — and one day will be.

Ron Matus, St. Petersburg

Nuclear weapons

Finger on the button

The president of the United States has the power to launch nuclear weapons anywhere on this planet, without the approval of his Cabinet or the military and without a declaration of war by the Congress.

This seems an ominous power for an individual in a democratic state, and even more ominous as we embark on the Donald Trump and associates era. HR 6179, entitled, "Restricting 1st Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2016," co-sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., is now in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House.

This bill should be required Googling for all concerned inhabitants of Earth and members of humanity, and should prompt citizens to contact their congressional representatives to demand that HR 6179 quickly becomes law.

Richard Wade, St. Petersburg

President-elect Trump

Trump qualified, prepared

I'm amazed that the Times still prints letters from readers questioning President-elect Donald Trump's preparedness to become president of the United States. After all, he is experienced as the leader of a major organization employing thousands of people with operations both domestic and international. His organization has had its ups and downs in the harsh world of business but appears to be reasonably successful.

What I want to know is, where were these people now questioning a candidate's qualifications when Barack Obama was running for president in 2008? In adult life, he was a college professor with little known of his positions or accomplishments. Then he was a "community organizer" in Chicago. He went on to become an Illinois representative with little in the way of accomplishments before taking a short, uneventful trip through the U.S. Senate on to the presidency. Other than being an eloquent speaker, what exactly qualified him to become the "leader of the free world"? He was given his chance and history will judge his tenure. Likewise, President Trump needs to be given his chance. The liberals need to just get over their disappointment and move on.

Joe Wareham, Tierra Verde

Obama's unseemly exit

The president seems hell-bent on seeking revenge for the results of the election. Any chance that he would be held in high esteem for his eight years in office is being destroyed by his actions and words.

Barack Obama could have walked out of the White House with his head held high had he been gracious in his transfer of power to our newly elected president, Donald Trump.

Instead, he is using his last 20 days in office to alienate other countries and weaken our country's foreign relationships. He is doing everything in his power to make Trump's first days in office chaotic.

Political revenge taken to this level is a very dangerous game. If he truly cared for the future of the United States, Obama would put country first and put personal issues aside.

Marilyn Messina, Tampa

Kerry rebukes Israel | Dec. 29

For an evenhanded policy

I was relieved to see that Secretary of State John Kerry dared to stand up to Israel, suggesting it stop building new settlements on occupied Arab land. Kerry, a war hero himself, knows that being intimidated is not the path to long-term peace. For 60 years, Israel has viewed America, and our taxpayer dollars, as an ATM-type resource.

Our job has been to supply them with billions of dollars every year in aid, all the while keeping our mouth shut and not questioning anything they do. Naturally every Arab state sees us as completely biased — yet another factor that inflames the Middle East and brings terror to our shores.

I am sure that some holy book grants Israel all the land it wants, and that its neighbors have a different holy book that says just the opposite. But if we are afraid to ever disagree with Israel, we are not moving toward a reality-based answer to this ancient conflict.

Scott Cochran, Tampa