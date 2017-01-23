Tuesday's letters: Steps to protect pedestrians

Florida tops in pedestrian deaths | Jan. 10

Take steps to protect pedestrians

I was greatly distressed, but not surprised, when I read this recent Times article. I've lived in the Tampa Bay area for the past 12 years, and I regularly walk and ride my bike on the streets here.

Unfortunately, I see too many incidents where drivers fail to yield to the right of way of pedestrians in the crosswalk. The worst violation is from drivers who are turning right or left at an intersection but don't yield to pedestrians going straight through with an active walk signal.

I think the Tampa Bay area could utilize practical, inexpensive methods to make the streets friendlier for pedestrians. Here are just a few ideas:

1. When a pedestrian pushes the walk button, make it so that the traffic signals turn red for drivers in all four directions. This makes it safer for pedestrians to cross without fear of being hit by left- or right-turn drivers.

2. In a similar vein, have a variable sign at the intersection that says "No Right Turn Right on Red" when a person pushes the walk button. This method ensures that drivers wait on red and allow a walker to go straight through.

3. Use red-light cameras to record license plates of drivers who clearly violate pedestrians' right of way. The first offense would score the driver a warning, but the second and subsequent offenses would result in a ticket of $200 and up.

4. Build more pedestrian overpasses/underpasses. Las Vegas does a great job with these on the Strip, and a good place for such an overpass in Tampa is Ashley Drive in front of Curtis Hixon Park.

If the leaders of Tampa Bay and the rest of Florida really want to get serious about pedestrian and bike safety, then we need to find practical solutions and implement them now. Otherwise, the maiming and killing of innocent people by irresponsible drivers will only continue. I hope the Times will consider publishing information on pedestrian safety features that work in other cities and how we can apply them here.

David Bryant, Tampa

Out in force | Jan. 22

What's behind the dissent

Many Donald Trump supporters are telling those of us who did not vote for him that we should not protest since they did not protest in 2008 and 2012 when Barack Obama won the presidency. This is a false comparison.

We are protesting not because our candidate did not win; we are protesting the fact that a man who bragged about sexually assaulting women is now president. We are protesting that a man who wants to discriminate against certain faith groups from entering the country is now president. We are protesting that a man who says that a federal judge cannot make fair decisions because of his race and ethnicity is now president. We are protesting that a man who mocks Americans with disabilities is now president.

We are protesting because we believe America is better than the values of the new president.

Richard Feigel, St. Petersburg

America first

Either 'first' or 'great'

People and nations that put themselves first cannot also be great. Americans seem to have chosen "firstness" for now. Perhaps we will be able to revisit the idea of "greatness" in 2020.

Don Wright, Inglis

Health care

Coverage details, please

Donald Trump has promised a health care plan that does more, costs less, covers everyone and there will be a simultaneous switch so no one is uncovered for even a moment. I didn't vote for him, but I'll support that. Now for those pesky details …

Howard Taylor, St. Petersburg

Trump's missed opportunity | Jan. 21, editorial

American restoration

Donald Trump didn't miss an opportunity; he hit the nail on the head. The changes in this country over the course of his lifetime are stark. Aside from racial discrimination, the America of yesteryear was productive (percentage of able-bodied in the work force), safe (people left their doors unlocked) and our place in the world was pre-eminent.

We can no longer afford to subsidize everyone else's industry and/or security. We have been through far too much and our forefathers have spilled too much blood fighting extremist ideologies abroad and freeing people from bondage at home. We do all bleed the same red, and it is time for America to come together and stop those who would pull at the threads of our national fabric.

We are long overdue for a restoration — economic, social, spiritual and constitutional. I have my misgivings about Trump personally and I know many of my fellow Americans have been conditioned by the leftist press to see an orange-haired Hitler instead of the prep-schooled Ivy Leaguer Manhattanite businessman with a long history of supporting Democrats and social justice causes.

I believe he wants to make America great again for all Americans of every race, gender and creed. I pray he succeeds. To do so, he'll need God's help as the radical leftists and their media lackeys, the establishment types in both major parties, our foreign adversaries and competitors (and even our supposed allies) will be working against him. Everyone who has been feeding from the trough of the taxpayer (a long list indeed) will have the knives out. What a daunting job. Godspeed, Mr. President.

Dwayne Keith, Valrico

Shameful display

The left should be ashamed of themselves for their actions to on Donald Trump's inauguration day. First, 60 or so congressman boycott the inauguration that celebrates the peaceful transfer of power. Next, about 1,000 protesters show up — many armed with crowbars, hammers and rocks. They smashed windows at businesses, hurled rocks at police, injuring six, and burned at least one vehicle. There were 217 arrests. Nowhere is there any condemnation of these acts from the liberal Hollywood elite nor the left-leaning media.

Paul Cotter, Tampa