Tuesday's letters: Workers' comp has many positives

Four ways to fix Florida workers' comp system | Jan. 23, commentary

Many positives in workers' comp

As a licensed commercial insurance adviser, it was disappointing to read this article bashing the current Florida workers' compensation marketplace to such an extent. Several points were questionable, to say the least, and there was a failure to mention any of the positives that are associated with this line of insurance.

The article mentioned that since the rates are set by the National Council of Compensation Insurance, carriers can't compete freely in an open market. There is no proof that this will lead to a decrease in rates. With the highly litigious environment and culture of Florida, many with an open mind might conclude the rates would actually increase. As of today, even with the rate increases that went into effect on Dec. 1, Florida ranks 23rd in average workers' compensation rates. This means 22 other states in this country have higher rates.

Most alarming was the quote, "They can't even get a break on their premiums by improving workplace safety." In reality, this is the foundation of how the workers' compensation system works and is called an experience modification factor. Every company has an actuarial average of expected claims depending on its payroll and type of business. If a company averages fewer claims than the expected average over three years, it can receive a major credit — 40 percent or more in some situations. This is far from the claim that no discount exists.

Yes, workers' comp insurance can be expensive, but that is because it does so much. Many people who have been seriously injured on the job have received 100 percent of their medical bills paid with no deductible and no co-pay. And for that I am sure they are very appreciative.

Andy Prascak, Clearwater

Florida's free clinics

Providing for the uninsured

Every year, Florida's free and charitable clinics serve tens of thousands of low-income, uninsured and underserved Floridians.

As executive director of the Clearwater Free Clinic, I see firsthand the people who are impacted and benefit directly from the clinic's medical and behavioral health services, from chronic disease management to lifesaving cancer treatment.

In 2016, the more than 100 volunteer-driven free clinics of the Florida Association of Free & Charitable Clinics received $10 million in appropriations. As champions for the underserved, state Sen. Jack Latvala and Reps. Chris Sprowls and Larry Ahern gave their full support to this effort, for which we are grateful.

Our clinic's share of this appropriation has helped fund an additional nurse practitioner, expand behavioral health services and increase programs. The Legislature's support has significantly benefited our local community by helping us address the ongoing needs of 73 percent of clinic patients who have one or more chronic illnesses.

Maintaining this level of funding for free clinics in 2017 is important. Continued appropriations provide access to critical health care services for the staggering number of Florida's uninsured.

Healthier individuals are more independent and are able to remain working, remain in school or find a job. This contributes to the health of our community and decreases overall health care costs by preventing avoidable hospitalizations.

The Clearwater Free Clinic and our state network of free clinics continue to be the backbone of affordable health care for the uninsured in Florida. We hope we can count on continued support from the Legislature in 2017.

Jeannie Shapiro, executive director, Clearwater Free Clinic, Clearwater

Florida universities focus on reaching the next level | Jan. 27, commentary

Importance of humanities

My colleagues in the English Department at USF support Tom Kuntz and the Board of Governors' goal of providing college students with a safe environment and educational opportunities to ensure career success. However, Kuntz seems to imply that only students with STEM degrees will engage in productive work benefiting the Tampa Bay community.

I coordinate our department's internship program, and this spring we have over 40 students participating in internships in cyber security, marketing, law, government, bioscience, real estate, publishing, event management and social services. Most of these internships require knowledge of Web development, social media and other tools and technologies generally associated with STEM careers, and we make sure that our students are prepared for these workplace challenges.

Feedback from our group of over 130 sponsoring companies and organizations in the Tampa Bay area has been extraordinarily positive and demonstrates the value of employees who bring a solid background in writing, critical thinking and the humanities into careers traditionally associated with the technical professions.

The Board of Governors should support programs in the humanities just as our students, after graduation, will support the needs of a diverse business community. I'm certain our department's recent alumni, some now working for Google, Microsoft and Apple, would agree.

Michael Shuman, Tampa

Television trailblazer | Jan. 26

Trail was partly blazed

The death of Mary Tyler Moore was another sad celebrity passing, and her role as a trailblazer, as the excellent tribute noted, was "of the single woman who could plot her own course without reference to cultural archetypes." Her show aired from 1970-77.

Unfortunately, this tribute did not acknowledge an important earlier contribution. The first woman to have a show devoted to her independence starred Marlo Thomas. It was That Girl, which aired from 1966-71. Famously, she refused to submit to the writers who wanted to end the run of the show with a wedding. She won four Emmys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. She has raised millions for St. Jude Children's Hospital. And, yes, she was the daughter of Danny Thomas.

So let's not rewrite history without recognizing the trailblazing work of Marlo Thomas.

J. Kevin Thompson, Tampa