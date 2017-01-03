Vote for December's letter of the month

Editor's note: Letters to the editor offer a significant contribution to the discussion of public policy and life in Tampa Bay. To recognize some of that work by our most engaged readers, the Times will select a letter of the month and the writers will be recognized at the end of the year. We will choose the finalists each month based on relevance on topical issues, persuasiveness and writing style. The writer's opinion does not need to match the editorial board's opinion on the issue to be nominated. But clarity of thinking, brevity and a sense of humor certainly helps.

2016 election

Independent press is vital

We need the news media to function in our democratic society as never before. The incoming Donald Trump administration's penchant for stonewalling, misinformation, allegations of "fact" based on no evidence, outright lying, and blatant flouting of fundamental principles such as conflict of interest laws has continued from the campaign to the transition unabated.

The alt-right engine of the Trump forces has clearly outlined a strategy of keeping us all in the dark about who they are and what they are doing. And who will stem this tide? Democrats seem disorganized and feckless. With the Trump victory, Republicans, if any ever had a shred of integrity, have allowed that to fade into a fog of political expediency.

Print and electronic news agencies can look forward to constant battles, being reviled and labeled "Lugenpresse" and being shamelessly manipulated. I hope they do not grow weary in the fight.

Think Germany, circa 1933. Not that we will recreate the Third Reich, but within a few years we may wake up to find that we have become a country that none of us recognizes, a society that repulses most of us, and a political reality that all of us are powerless to change.

Jonathan K. Jaberg, Largo

Investigate Russian meddling | Dec. 13, editorial

A history of U.S. meddling

If Congress wants to investigate Russia's alleged involvement in our presidential election, all well and good. But folks in Washington might spare us any sanctimony about election integrity. I'm reminded of the adage about the goose's sauce vis-á-vis the gander's.

In Donald Trump's lifetime, and in Hillary Clinton's, the United States, usually without being invited, has meddled in the foreign affairs of Iran, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Cuba, Lebanon, Syria, Bosnia, Grenada, Somalia, Pakistan, and Libya — not to mention unilateral invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. This interference has included the spread of disinformation about candidates we didn't like — essentially what we're now accusing Russia of having done. Should anyone be shocked at this point?

Robert Lockwood Mills, Sun City Center

Boom with a view | Dec. 18

Urban landscape in peril

A lethal partnership of politics, boosters and developers is combining to create the demise of St. Petersburg. Within 10 years I predict people will avoid downtown because of traffic, long lines at restaurants, crowded parks and entertainment focused only on the wealthy. Within two years some 10,000 new cars will call downtown home, since the only development since the bust has been housing for very rich people.

Early city leaders gave us a great jewel of greenland and park available to everyone. I can ride my bike, sit under a tree and thank god for such beauty and serenity. Tampa is spending millions trying to create the same effect.

Moving from Chicago, I choose the Tampa Bay area and, after a year is South Tampa, moved to St. Petersburg. Traffic in South Tampa began to remind me of Chicago. Urban planners know an ambiance like downtown can't be planned; it happens with the culture. It can, however, be destroyed. Destruction of urban and rural beauty is one of Florida's talents.

Sadly, the process can't be stopped. Buildings are going up and more are planned. We watch as St. Petersburg becomes something we want to avoid.

Timothy Shea, St. Petersburg