Wednesday's letter: Trump will be president for all of us and should act like it

President-elect Donald Trump

He should act like my president

"Not my president." This statement has always bothered me. I firmly believe you should support the will of the people and respect the process. Both sides are guilty of saying it, and I am definitely guilty of thinking it.

But what happens when a president in effect says "I'm not your president"? President-elect Donald Trump embodies these sentiments on a regular basis, sometimes in 140 characters and sometimes in his actions. How do I respect a man who degrades and belittles the majority of my fellow Americans? How? This is the question I wrestle with daily because I take my responsibility as a citizen of this great country very seriously.

I value opposition. Conversations with people different than me force me to stretch and grow. They place me in a position where I can begin to understand them and their struggles. But I recognize that it is extremely difficult to surround yourself with people who challenge you. It takes a tremendous amount of strength and humility. It also requires a teachable spirit.

As I wrestle with the idea that President-elect Trump has no interest in being my president, I have come to this conclusion: He does not have a choice. He is my president. And because of that, I shall hold him accountable. I will remain informed, support the press, educate my children, lace up my shoes and get to work. I will hope that he chooses to become a leader willing to surround himself with great leaders who challenge him to discern what is best for the whole country, not just the privileged few.

I encourage everybody to awaken within yourself this stubborn hope, to keep challenging and to keep moving forward, to say to President-elect Trump, "you are my president and I expect you to start acting like it."

Damaris Allen, Tampa

Dueling reforms | Jan. 17

A citizen initiative is needed

Our legislators have shown that lobbyist money is too much of a factor in debates about gun control. Each gun tragedy motivates legislators with less common sense to push gun bills that would allow guns in airport terminals and on college campuses — and would do nothing to stop violence.

It would be great to see a leader step forward with a citizen-initiative amendment to our state constitution. Florida voters have regularly shown they are more reasonable and smarter than the legislators. When borderline corruption was tainting legislative action on redistricting, solar power, etc., citizen-initiated, reasonable rules were added to the Constitution. In the November elections, residents in three states used similar techniques to tighten gun laws in their homelands. We too can let legislators know that the Second Amendment does not mean no regulation of firearms.

An amendment for better gun control in Florida would probably gather the required number of ballot signatures within weeks. It's time for the people we send to Tallahassee to realize that when a person with mental issues acquires a weapon, it's a disaster waiting to happen, and that a gun show sale can be to someone who wants to avoid what weak background checks are already in effect.

Ron Stuart, Clearwater

Way of life ends with circus | Jan. 17

Let only people perform

In May, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is going to close down because of lack of public attendance. But what about the children and families who do enjoy the circus? Suzanne House, board member of Florida Voices for Animals, said that when the elephants were dropped from the circus because of concerns about their treatment, Ringling lost much of its audience. Some people believe that animals are mistreated when they are involved in a circus and should be put in their natural habitat. What if the animals weren't associated with the circus, but just the human acts? That way people could still be excited about the trapeze artists, unicycle, tightrope walkers, sword swallowers, fire breathers and other breathtaking performances. People would not worry about the animals, and they could still enjoy the circus.

Alexis Williams, Dade City

The letter writer is an eighth-grade student.

Empower patients, not the government | Column, Jan. 13

Not the medicine she sees

As I read this opinion piece, I couldn't help but shake my head. On what planet does he practice medicine? In the 36 years I have been a nurse/nurse practitioner, it has long been insurance companies, the government and even his own group, the AMA, that have controlled the practice of medicine. We have been told what treatments, tests and medications we can use. We have been weighed down by requests for pre-authorizations and treatment denials because the insurance company doesn't believe the patient needs our suggested treatments. Much of what we do is based on research, often paid for by government or Big Pharma. If I am going to trust scientific-based research, I want it to be done by the least biased party.

The idea that there is a "free market" seems hard to swallow. I see patients daily who are worried sick about the impending health care changes. They will lose their insurance and have no other options. Insurance companies are not going to lower prices, step up and do the right thing for millions of Americans. The free market will not work in health care. When you are sick or have pre-existing conditions or have limited choices, there are no good options. Making health care a for-profit commodity is a mistake. Health care should be a human right, not a free market competitive event.

Anne Conklin, Bradenton

Godspeed, Mr. President | Column, Jan. 15

Thank you for leading us

My eyes teared up as I read the honest and frank goodbye to our first black president. It was important to me that someone sang his praises in the midst of this transition when much of his work has been or will be denigrated and potentially repealed. I am so grateful for President Barack Obama's positive actions in the face of relentless and often hateful opposition, and I believe we are all better off for having had him as our commander in chief.

Martha C. Hodge, Tampa