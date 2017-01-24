Wednesday's letters: Insulting schools is wrong approach

Inaugural address

Insults to schools not helpful

I have read the inaugural address and I'm trying to digest the words and the promises and come to grips with the next four years. However, as a teacher, I'm indignant at this phrase: "an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge." "Flush with cash"? Really? That's not any public school in Florida that I know of. And the teachers who work so hard under adverse conditions of generational poverty, lack of parental involvement, low pay and little respect are accused of depriving their charges of knowledge? They teach their hearts out every day while acting as parent, counselor, nurse, social worker and friend at the same time.

The public school system needs a lot of things, but insults are not one of them. I hope the new administration will address school issues from a better perspective than this one.

Joan Smith, Hudson

Out in force | Jan. 22

Voter turnout is the key

I am watching hundreds of thousands of people from coast to coast protesting our new president and his stated policies. My question is: Where were these people on Nov. 8?

Janet Graber, St. Petersburg

'We, the people' come first

The day after the inauguration, there was a notable quote by Gloria Steinem: "The Constitution does not start with the president. It starts with we the people." This thought deserves wide publicity. Someone suggested that it be put on a flag and posted in front of the White House. At any rate, we should keep that thought in the forefront for the next four years.

Lawrence A. Fisher, St. Petersburg

Inaugural address

President of all Americans

I spent this afternoon watching and listening to the presidential inauguration speeches of Presidents Trump, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. And then I watched and listened to President Donald Trump's speech again.

From Eisenhower through Clinton, the speeches were beautifully and professionally written and constructed. They included messages of patriotism, how our great nation came about, our challenges and our achievements. They spoke of current challenges and closed with a message of mission, vision and inspiration. And they had outstanding, memorable quotes ("Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country").

In comparison, Trump's address sounded like a reworked campaign speech. It noticeably lacked the sense of unity, mission and vision of the other presidents' speeches.

The quality of an inauguration speech may not foreshadow a person's ability to lead. What I see is that Trump is currently only the president of his supporters. He needs to be able to talk to all Americans. He cannot continue to lead only his group, with the rest of the nation and the world working against him.

Mark R. Kolman, St. Petersburg

'Average Joe' left out

As I watched the inauguration, I couldn't help but notice that something was missing. The new president spoke at length about how he was going to serve Americans, especially the "forgotten" ones. He was surrounded by his family, several of his nominees and others of his entourage. The majority of the people present are some of the richest and most powerful in America. I did not see a single one of the "forgotten" Americans there. Perhaps it was an oversight.

It looked like another celebration of the rich and powerful elites, celebrating their success and their new access to even greater power. "The forgotten," "Joe Sixpack" and the "average Joe" all have heard this tune before. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Leo Cain, Clearwater

Herald of doom

Following the most divisive campaign in modern U.S. history, Donald Trump took the podium for his inaugural speech not to heal wounds but to declaim our national doom. His theme of "American carnage" outlines a factually false claim of a nation in decline. He proposes America abandon its allies and trading partners, calls for withdrawal from global commitments and shows every intent of following through on this carnage with his first acts of undermining our health care and withdrawing from global climate initiatives.

Nor does he show respect for truth or dissent, making a factually challenged speech from the CIA where he denigrated demonstrations of historic proportion that dwarfed the gathering at his own inauguration.

Every citizen now has a role to play protecting our nation. If we do not speak up now, this man shows every intent of trying to silence us all.

Edward Miller, Tampa

A chance to move forward

While I was glad to see the end of the Obama era, I was heartened by the former president's grace and courtesy during the transition. The civility both the outgoing and incoming presidents showed was a clear demonstration that the importance of the office transcends personal feelings.

However, I'm irked by the hundreds of thousands of protesters who took to the streets across various cities, including St. Petersburg, on Saturday. Why is it that the left cannot accept the fact that the policymakers who might look favorably on parts or all of the "progressive" agenda failed to win majorities in either branch of Congress, or the presidency? Throwing what amounts to a temper tantrum with the new president in office for less than 24 hours was disrespectful and rude.

The threat to continue such behavior is disgusting. Yes, the protesters have a constitutional right to exercise boorish behavior, but their side had their person in charge for eight long years. Let's give the new order a civilized chance to move the country forward in a better direction.

Bob Potter, St. Petersburg