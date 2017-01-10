Wednesday's letters: Looking forward to new leadership

Business vs. government | Jan. 7, letter

Looking forward to a new leader

I did not vote for Barack Obama eight years ago, but when he was elected president, I called him my president and hoped that he would be a great president (he wasn't). The letter writer indicates that running a business is different than running the government. But what background for running anything did Obama have when he became president? He never had a management or leadership role in anything.

I submit that Donald Trump has vast successful management experience and he has asked people to serve in his Cabinet who also have successful leadership experience. I have never heard a former Trump employee say anything bad about the man. I suggest we give the man a chance before passing judgment as he has a lot of work to do to correct the mistakes of the past eight years. Over that time we had a stagnant economy; doubled the national debt; let millions of jobs be exported overseas; lost outstanding generals or admirals who disagreed with Obama's policies; pulled troops out of the Middle East too soon, thus permitting the formation of ISIS; saw the Benghazi disaster and the humanitarian disaster in Syria; and made a terrible deal with Iran.

I see hope for the future and look forward to Trump being sworn in as president.

Bob Butler, Tampa

Trump insists border wall will be repaid by Mexico | Jan. 7

Nice deal if you can get it

I had to build a wall this year. My neighbors were complaining our 17-year-old wooden fence was leaning over onto their side. I thought it might be neighborly if they chipped in, but when I checked Florida statutes, they weren't required to do so. It was a pre-existing wall. Therefore my wall.

But I'm not much of a negotiator. I'm sure Donald Trump could have cut a much better deal with them. After all, he's making the best deal of them all: keeping his election pledge to us by having us pay for a new wall with the promise that sometime down the road, a country whose per capita income is a fraction of ours will pay us back for building something they don't even want.

Well, as bad as things are, at least he's not my neighbor. I bet his barbecues would be really loud, and he's such a great dealmaker, I'd probably find myself required to clean up after them!

Travis Sherman, St. Petersburg

President Obama

President will be missed

I am a grandmother of 77, so I have seen many presidents. Never have I been so sad to see a president leave as I am with President Barack Obama. I love him and his beautiful family. I admire his wisdom and dignity, his love of country and our history, his appreciation for our diversity of cultures, his generous and forgiving spirit and his sense of humor. I will miss his reflective, eloquent speeches. He is a person of integrity and I know he has given this presidency his best. How he stays calm under pressure and in the midst of craziness is an example for all of us. I wonder what he could have done had he not met with so much obstruction.

Sheila Hill, Bartow

Searching for a purpose | Jan. 6, letter

Our purpose? Three letters

The letter asks the ultimate question: "What is our purpose in this ever-expanding, beautiful, ordered and mysterious cosmos?" The sciences teach us the answer is simple. The purpose of humans is the same as that of all the other life forms on Earth over the last 4 billion years, and that is to preserve deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

DNA is one of the macromolecules that naturally evolve from the interaction of the elements in the cosmos. It is a unique macromolecule because it can create and store information. DNA generates possible information randomly. Some of the information that DNA generated produced self-replicating life forms which, in turn, serve to preserve DNA. Life forms also serve as a way to test new ideas generated by DNA over the course of time.

We are here because we are one of the possibilities that can be produced by DNA according to the natural laws of the universe, and our purpose is to preserve DNA. Everyone should be grateful to DNA for creating their life form.

John Hassell, Tampa

7 volunteers feeding homeless arrested Jan. 9

We'll continue to help

On Jan. 7, myself and six others found ourselves handcuffed, walked off and detained by the Tampa Police Department for over an hour. Officially arrested for trespass in Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa, our only crime was sharing the food we had prepared for the homeless and hungry that we serve twice a week.

Although Tampa Food Not Bombs has regularly distributed free food for well over five years, the city chose that day to enforce ordinance 16-43(c), which restricts the distribution of food and other materials in public parks without prior approval by the Department of Parks and Recreation. The city has become eager to sanitize its parks and sidewalks of anyone deigned as unclean or untouchable. Coinciding with major tourist pulls (such as the Clemson vs. Alabama game and the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concert), one has to ask whether Tampa is prioritizing its revenue growth over the civil liberties and well-being of its residents.

Yet unjust laws banning food distribution are nothing new to the city of Tampa. In 2004, city officials arrested several members of the organization for such an infraction. One of these, James "Jimmy" Dunson, found himself repeating his experience of 13 years ago, facing arrest once again for a compassionate act he humbly and thoughtfully carries out every week alongside a host of other volunteers.

What does our mayor have to say for the department's actions? Is the knowledge and memory of our civic institutions so small and so short that he forgets the public outcry of 2004 that led to the city backing down on its commitment to enforcing the ordinance? We will not give away constitutional rights to free speech and assembly simply because those in public office deem us and the people we work with unsightly. We will continue sharing, until every mouth is fed.

Roger Butterfield, Tampa