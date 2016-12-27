Wednesday's letters: Obama turns back on key ally

U.S. rebuffs Israel with U.N. inaction | Dec. 24

Obama turns back on a vital ally

By making history by abstaining from a vote in the U.N. Security Council that condemned Israeli settlement construction, President Barack Obama showed once again that his foreign policy has been one that aids our enemies and punishes our friends.

Obama sided with rogue countries like Venezuela, no friend of the United States, that sponsored the resolution, while ignoring the move to withdraw it by U.S.-friendly countries like Egypt.

The U.S. abstention accomplished what President-elect Donald Trump is trying to accomplish after Jan. 20: find common ground among Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., indicated that he had "spoken directly to the administration numerous times" and "in the strongest terms possible" urged them to veto the resolution. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., promised to "form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United States assistance to the United Nations" if the international body went through with the resolution.

Freedom-loving Americans have come to expect the worst from Obama's foreign policy. In October the United States, for the first time in the 25-year history of the annual vote, abstained from a vote at the U.N. General Assembly to end the U.S. embargo on communist Cuba. By doing so, Obama betrayed the claims of U.S. businessmen whose properties were stolen by the Cuban authorities without offering any compensation to them. The United States opted to side with the thieves rather than with U.S. victims.

Most Americans cannot wait for Jan. 20 when President Donald Trump will undo all the damage that President Obama has done and, once again, reach out to our friends in the world.

Jorge E. Ponce, Trinity

Fake news from Obama team | Dec. 23, letter

Just wait for the report

This letter demonstrates just how polarized we Americans have become. The writer takes the position that the charge that Russia and Vladimir Putin (with Donald Trump's knowledge) were behind the hacking is nothing more than a PR stunt by the Obama administration. He calls Russia and Trump's involvement "pure hogwash." The writer offers nothing to back up his claim and, without mentioning them by name, disregards out of hand the conclusion reached by the CIA, FBI and other security agencies. Instead, he prefers to heap the blame on President Barack Obama. How convenient. As the saying goes, you are entitled to your opinion but not your facts.

Based on the charges from the CIA and FBI, Obama has called for an investigation and has requested a report before he leaves office in January. So how about we all stop stoking the flames of divisiveness and wait for the report before taking a position one way or the other?

It is this kind of partisanship — this "me against you" attitude — that gets us nowhere.

Bob Emery, Apollo Beach

Trump digs in on weapons | Dec. 24

Destructive inattention

President-elect Donald Trump is playing with fire by wanting to restart the worldwide arms race of nuclear weapons. His tweets and telephone interviews to this effect are uninformed and irresponsible.

Perhaps Trump's tweeting compulsion hasn't given him time to learn about mutually assured destruction, which means no one wins in a nuclear war.

Frank Lupo, St. Petersburg

Report slams felon vote law | Dec. 24

No reason to deny the vote

This article fails to bring up the obvious question: Why disenfranchise anyone? What does the right to vote have to do with the criminal justice system or public safety?

In Maine and Vermont, no one is denied the right to vote. Prison inmates are free to vote by absentee ballot. As far as I know this harms or endangers no one and might even give the prisoners a little sense of community and responsibility.

Also, think of the time, expense and bother that could be saved by abolishing the whole system of voter restoration petitions and panels.

Pete Wilford, Holiday

State housing boss ousted | Dec. 24

Go after careless spenders

Kudos to Gov. Rick Scott for demanding resignations of state agency heads for careless spending of taxpayer money. However, the Visit Florida CEO and housing agency director are getting off light just losing their jobs. If this was my business, I would attempt to prosecute these folks.

Future state employment contracts for agency heads should contain specific language that favors prosecution for extreme carelessness in spending our tax dollars.

It's time we continue to elect leadership that will seek out and eliminate this type of behavior.

Scott Burgess, Safety Harbor