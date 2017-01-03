Wednesday's letters: Preserve health act protections

Help choose letter of the month

Affordable Care Act

Keep insurance protections

When my husband was 48, he was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. The bill for his first hospital stay in 2002, for surgery and complications, was $285,000. This didn't include the doctors.

It was more than the mortgage on our house. And it was more than a quarter of his "lifetime limit," the total his health insurance policy would pay for his care — ever.

Back then, before the Affordable Care Act, many insurance policies had lifetime limits. My husband's limit was $1 million. A million dollars for cancer treatment wouldn't go far in 2002 and would be worth even less today. "Luckily" he died the next year, so we didn't reach his lifetime limit and I was not financially ruined on top of being emotionally devastated.

ACA abolished lifetime limits. If you're fortunate enough that your spouse (or child) survives longer than one year, the insurance will cover him forever, and the most you'll pay will be the yearly out-of-pocket maximum, which is also regulated. In 2017, that yearly max will be no more than $7,150. It's a big hit, but it's not $285,000.

ACA protections cover both individual and employer-based insurance policies. If those protections vanish because the act is repealed, there's nothing to prevent your employer-based insurance company from slapping a lifetime limit on your policy, raising your annual out-of-pocket maximum, and raising your premiums too.

I hope people in all 50 states will call their representatives and say, "Please don't repeal Obamacare until there's a replacement signed and ready to implement that will give us the same protections."

Lynette Padwa, Los Angeles

Troubled schools

Pitch in and help

We have a lot of retirees in the Tampa Bay area. I have a suggestion for all the critics of the public school system. The schools in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are always looking for adults to work as substitutes. It doesn't pay a lot. You will have to pay a small fee for your fingerprinting and background check. The basic requirements are a high school diploma and a clean criminal history.

The rewards are immeasurable. You will find that although the children at times may frustrate you, they will also inspire you. The educators are compassionate, dedicated and skilled.

I have been spending a few days a month substituting in the Pasco County schools. One troubled school, Gulfside Elementary, is one of the ones I work at. It has been a tremendous pleasure to watch this group of professionals work together.

You should try it. You may get a pleasant surprise.

Michael Jones, New Port Richey

Kerry's candid talk on Mideast | Dec. 30, editorial

Settlements not the issue

In this editorial you spoke of the settlement issue in Israel as "dooming a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," and agreed with Secretary of State John Kerry's blaming of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure of the peace process to move forward.

Long before settlements became an issue, the Palestinian leadership flatly rejected any efforts at peace, rejecting the first two-state solution offered in 1948, when Israel was granted statehood. During the Clinton administration, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak offered a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem and PLO leader Arafat responded by starting another intifada against Israel, rejecting the offer.

The bottom line is that settlements are not the issue with the Palestinian leadership. The very existence of a Jewish state in the region is not wanted. Palestinian textbooks are riddled with hatred of Israel, and Hamas, which holds sway over the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly stated it doesn't want two states.

Until Israel has a willing partner for peace, I don't think settlements make a difference.

Elaine Markowitz, Palm Harbor

Shape of a peace deal

Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on Middle East peace was a diplomatic tour de force. He carefully threaded the dangerous needle of politics in Israel and in our country. Your editorial does much the same thing. Kerry also listed commendable principles for the future of the region.

But he again brought up the subject of negotiation. I believe that this is a fantasy: Negotiations between such unequal participants are impossible. Israel has overwhelming power, especially given our unstinting support; Palestine has none.

The only way peace will be achieved is for Israel to impose peace on the parties, as we did with Japan after World War II. We could hope that Israel might be at least half as generous as we were with the Japanese.

Israel could define the borders (including enclaves if necessary) as it feels just and reasonable and end the occupation once and for all, leaving an independent Palestine free to govern itself. A country of their own. Not Denmark, but better than a perpetual Jim Crow country, which is what is favored by too many Israelis and abetted by too many in Congress.

Paul Mathieu, Sun City Center