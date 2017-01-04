1 game and Allen's back for Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen had 15 points and seven assists in his return from a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent, and No. 8 Duke routed Georgia Tech 110-57 Wednesday in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game before leaving the team to have back surgery.

The game was largely overshadowed by a pair of subplots: Allen's quick return from what was an indefinite suspension for tripping an Elon player, and Krzyzewski's upcoming leave of absence.

Allen was suspended indefinitely Dec. 22, one day after tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana. At the time, Krzyzewski said he would suspend the star guard "until I feel good about the entire situation where he is at."

"(Krzyzewski) ultimately felt that I was ready to come back," Allen said. "And so I accept all the discipline that came my way, and I know that it was my fault."

Krzyzewski, who turns 70 next month, is set to have surgery Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disc. Duke (13-2, 1-1 ACC) expects him back in roughly four weeks.

No. 18 Butler, 66, No. 1 'Nova 58: Kethan Savage scored five of his 13 during a decisive seven-point run to help the host Bulldogs (13-2, 2-1 Big East) end the 20-game winning streak for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1).

No. 2 Baylor 65, Iowa St. 63: Manu Lecomte made a high-arching jumper over a defender with eight seconds left to rescue the host Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12).

NO. 24 N. Dame 77, NO. 6 L'ville 70: Steve Vasturia scored 24 and Matt Farrell added 22 to lead the Irish (13-2, 2-0 ACC) over the Cardinals (12-3, 0-2), who lost their sixth straight in South Bend.

Women: 89 in a row for UConn; USF up next

HARTFORD, Conn. — Napheesa Collier scored 21 and top-ranked UConn beat East Carolina 90-45 for the program's 89th straight win, moving the Huskies (14-0, 2-0 AAC) within a game of their own NCAA record. A win Tuesday at home over No. 22 USF ties the 90-game streak that coach Geno Auriemma's teams set between November, 2008 and December, 2010.

No. 22 USF 62, TULANE 53: Maria Jespersen had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Laia Flores added 10 points, five assists and a career-high six steals for the visiting Bulls (12-1, 1-0 AAC).

No. 2 Baylor 91, No. 17 W. VA 56: Alexis Jones scored 21, Kalani Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Bears (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) won their 12th straight and gave the host Mountaineers (13-2, 1-2) their second straight loss.

Football: Groping sorry

Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins apologized for groping Ohio State receiver Curtis Samuel during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Wilkins, a sophomore defensive end, was seen on video grabbing Samuel's rear and reaching his hand between the receiver's legs while Samuel was on the ground after teammates had tackled him in the Tigers' 31-0 win. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he spoke with Wilkins after the incident and was satisfied with the apology.

Draft UPDATES: Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson, a fourth-year junior, is forgoing his final season. … Quarterback J.T. Barrett is returning to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility, but linebacker Raekwon McMillan is leaving early for the draft. … Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is forgoing his final two seasons for the draft.