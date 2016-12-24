49ers 22, Rams 21

49ers rally to snap 13-game skid

LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick knew how Chip Kelly was thinking.

Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left and scrambled for a two-point conversion, and the 49ers overcame a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game losing streak.

Kaepernick rolled right while looking for a receiver before tucking the ball and barreling into the end zone. That gave San Francisco a sweep in the renewal of the instate rivalry with the Rams' return to Los Angeles.

"I had a feeling we were going for two," Kaepernick said. "I think we all knew what play was going to be called. It felt amazing, a feeling this team has been waiting for for a long time."

Kaepernick threw for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed for a touchdown for the 49ers. He found Rod Streater on a slant pattern to cap a 10-play, 73-yard drive to make it 21-20.

Jared Goff was intercepted by Rashard Robinson with 16 seconds left as the Rams squandered a late two-score lead for the second time in their past three home games.

Goff, the No. 1 overall draft pick, has lost all six starts for Los Angeles. He threw his first interception on the Rams' first possession, staring down Kenny Britt and allowing cornerback Tramaine Brock to easily step in front of the receiver.



22



21