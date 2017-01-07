49ers meet with Pats' McDaniels

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers' cross-country coach and general manager search landed in New England on Saturday where the team interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the head coach's job.

Team CEO Jed York has been meeting with candidates for both jobs all week as he seeks to replace coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after a 2-14 season, tied for worst in franchise history.

McDaniels is the first coach to be interviewed who has full-time experience at the job. In between stints as coordinator in New England under Bill Belichick, McDaniels was head coach in Denver in 2009-10. He won his first six games before finishing 8-8 his first season and was fired with a 3-9 record in his second.

He spent the 2011 season as offensive coordinator in St. Louis before returning to the Patriots during the 2011 playoffs and replacing Bill O'Brien as coordinator in 2012.

BRONCOS: A five-person contingent interviewed Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for four hours in Atlanta for Denver's head coaching vacancy, 9news.com of Denver reported. The interview came a day after the same quintet interviewed Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for four hours.

RAMS: Los Angeles' front office plans to speak with Patriots coordinators McDaniels and Matt Patricia this weekend, along with Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn and other candidates.