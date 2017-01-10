Jackets skid continues with loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Hurricanes beat the Blue Jackets 5-3 Tuesday night.

Victor Rask had two assists and an empty-net goal, Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists and Derek Ryan also had a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn added a goal for Carolina, which has earned points in 13 of 14 home games.

Cam Atkinson scored his 20th goal and Josh Anderson and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have a league-best 60 points but have lost three of four.

Cam Ward made 24 saves in his 17th straight start.

With Sergei Bobrovsky ill, backup Anton Forsberg stopped 23 shots in his season debut for the Blue Jackets.

The league's best power-play unit was 0-for-4 against a Carolina penalty kill that ranks No. 2 in the NHL.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Evander Kane capped a three-goal second-period surge and the host Sabres beat the Flyers 4-1.

ALL-STAR ROSTERS: The rosters for the All-Star Game lack an unusual fan-picked favorite like John Scott. Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine were among the 40 players selected for the 62nd midseason showcase. The Blackhawks led the league with four players selected for All-Star weekend, Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles. Last year Scott, a journeyman enforcer, scored two goals and was voted the MVP after an improbable grassroots online campaign by fans to vote him into the game as a captain. The NHL changed fan voting rules this season to reduce the chances of a similar situation. The fans' choices for captains this time were Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal goalie Carey Price.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Maple Leafs, uncertain at backup goaltender, acquired Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Blue Jackets. Frederik Andersen has started 33 of 39 games this season, including three sets of back-to-backs.