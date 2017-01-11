All-Star rules force tough roster choices

LOS ANGELES — The All-Star Game's 3-on-3, four-team tournament format put an intriguing spin on a staid exercise when it was introduced last season. The format also essentially guaranteed a few glaring snubs when the All-Star teams are chosen.

All four teams must have six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies apiece from each of the four divisions, and every franchise in the league must be represented. Those restrictions essentially guarantee that an elite forward or defenseman in each division will be a victim of the numbers game.

Especially when veteran stars such as Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews can't figure out why they're going.

In perhaps the most curious choice in Tuesday's selections, Toews was chosen over teammates Artemi Panarin, Marian Hossa and Artem Anisimov, who have all outscored the Blackhawks' captain this season. Sure, Toews is one of the NHL's elite centers, but he has only 20 points in 34 games.

"Most of the time, I guess I'd say it's an honor," Toews said. "This time it's a little bittersweet, I think. I've just got to completely admit that there's a handful of guys on this team that are definitely more deserving. … Why I got picked ahead of those guys, based on performance, I'm not sure."

Perhaps Toews was invited because of an ulterior motive: The NHL will unveil its choice of the top 100 players in league history Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, two days before the All-Star Game at Staples Center. Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, could be a part of those festivities.

The rest of the All-Star rosters are an appropriate mix of talented veterans and young stars from the first half of a surprising season. But the snubs are numerous, too. Injury dropouts could allow the NHL to make up some of the omissions.