Tampa Bay Rays clubhouse staff load packed equipment bound for their Spring Training facility in Port Charlotte into trucks at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times

Rays staff members load two 26-foot trucks at Tropicana Field as the team prepares for the 75-mile drive south to Port Charlotte, where spring training will begin next week. The boxes contain 150 jerseys, 65 dozen baseballs, 30 cases of gum, boxes of shoelaces, car seats for players' kids and more. Check out video from moving day at the Heater blog, tampabay.com/blogs/rays