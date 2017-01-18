Knicks get much-needed victory

BOSTON — Derrick Rose matched his season high with 30 and the slumping Knicks beat the Celtics 117-106 Wednesday.

New York played without injured starters Kristaps Porzingis and former Gator Joakim Noah, but Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Willy Hernangomez each scored 17 to help make up for their absence. It was just the third win in 14 games for the Knicks.

Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 39, his 13th time this season with 30 or more. Jae Crowder added 21 for the Celtics, who lost for only the fourth time in 17 games.

Boston closed to 97-96 on Jaylen Brown's two free throws with just under eight minutes to play, but Justin Holiday and Courtney Lee nailed 3-pointers 29 seconds apart, pushing New York's lead back to seven.

Before the game, Carmelo Anthony gave few details about his recent meeting with team president Phil Jackson, but it didn't sound as if he got much clarity or that his relationship with his boss is any better.

"The conversation wasn't that long," Anthony said. "We didn't break bread. We didn't have an hour conversation. It was a short conversation."

Game Highlights: Joel Embiid scored 26 as the host 76ers beat the Raptors 94-89 for their seventh win in nine games. … The Wizards won their 13th straight home game by edging the Grizzlies 104-101 behind 25 from John Wall. … Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the host Pelicans cruised past the Magic 118-98. … James Harden had 38 points as the host Rockets beat the Bucks 111-92.

Around the League: Cavs forward Kevin Love did not participate in any contact portion of practice and was questionable for today's game against the Suns with tightness in his lower back.