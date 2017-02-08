Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Race preparations underway for Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (w/video)

  • Times staff

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:10pm

The St. Petersburg waterfront began its transformation into a race course today as preparations began for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10-12.

The race is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn course assembled by 250 construction workers over 32 days. It circles Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theater, the Dali Museum and extends onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.

The Grand Prix, in its 13th year, serves as the season-opening race for the IndyCar series. Juan Pablo Montoya is the two-time defending champion.

For tickets, to to gpst.pete.com.

Workers install temporary race track barriers along Bayshore Drive SE next to the St. Petersburg waterfront, Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming 13 annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. [SCOTT KEELER | Times]

02/08/17
