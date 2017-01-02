Magic embarrasses Knicks on the road

NEW YORK — Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23, Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon each had 22 and the Magic rolled to a 115-103 victory Monday night over the Knicks, who lost their fifth straight.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds and fellow reserve Elfrid Payton added 13 points and 14 assists for the Magic, which was routed in its previous two games but turned things around against a Knicks team that played without Kristaps Porzingis or much defensive intensity.

Carmelo Anthony scored 19 for the Knicks, who have lost eight of 10. New York rested Porzingis a second straight game because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: LeBron James scored 26 and the host Cavaliers, playing without guard Kyrie Irving (right hamstring tightness), rallied for a 90-82 win over the Pelicans. … Jimmy Butler scored 52 and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying the host Bulls to a 118-111 victory over the Hornets. … Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting the host Bucks over the Thunder 98-94. … Eric Gordon scored 31 and James Harden had 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his third straight triple double to lead the host Rockets to a 101-91 win over the Wizards. … Gordon Hayward scored 30, helping the visiting Jazz pull away to beat the Nets 101-89.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Bulls guard Dwyane Wade was ruled out because of swelling in his left knee. … Hornets center Cody Zeller was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.