Clear56° FULL FORECASTClear56° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Ex-Rays infielder Rodriguez struck in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized (w/video)

  • Associated Press

Monday, January 30, 2017 10:24am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

MIAMI — Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

Related News/Archive

News outlets report that Rodriguez, 31, a Miami native currently with the Atlanta Braves, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez's wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A nine-year veteran, Rodriguez played with the Rays from 2010-14 before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates for two seasons. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez's involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.

Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez, shown in 2014, and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez, shown in 2014, and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

Ex-Rays infielder Rodriguez struck in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized (w/video) 01/30/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 30, 2017 10:23am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

Copyright: For copyright information, please check with the distributor of this item, Associated Press.
    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...