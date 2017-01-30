Ex-Rays infielder Rodriguez struck in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized (w/video)

MIAMI — Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

News outlets report that Rodriguez, 31, a Miami native currently with the Atlanta Braves, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez's wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A nine-year veteran, Rodriguez played with the Rays from 2010-14 before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates for two seasons. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez's involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.