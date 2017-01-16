Laura Ricketts' pleas to Obama led to Cubs' White House visit Monday

WASHINGTON — It was a bipartisan effort by the Ricketts siblings that led to today's White House celebration of the Cubs, who just managed to beat the clock before President Barack Obama's moving day.

So while Pennsylvania Avenue is fenced off in preparation for president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday, the World Series champions will be ushered inside this afternoon for the final sports celebration of the Obama era, joining the Blackhawks as the only Chicago teams to be feted by Obama during his eight years in the White House.

Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts, a prominent fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in her failed presidential bid, was the key to getting the deal done after Obama called manager Cubs manager Joe Maddon and invited the team after they beat the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.

"It's no surprise that I support President Obama," Ricketts said. "But he invited us right away and I think everyone wanted to make it work. It was just a matter of getting the guys together after a very long season, and finding a time when we can get all the guys together, and a time when the president was available. He's very busy trying to wrap up his term and get out of office.

"I just sent a couple of emails saying, 'Please make this work. We'd love to do it. We really appreciate the invite. Really, can we make it work?'"

It didn't look possible when the players scattered around the world after the Cubs' victory parade. But Cubs traveling secretary Vijay Tekchandani kept them apprised of the possible plans during the offseason, and things finally fell into place in December, when today's date was agreed upon as the best chance.

"We suggested the 16th would work, or around the convention, since all the players are here," Ricketts said. "There were a lot of moving parts. They wanted to relax, and it was a long, stressful, exhausting haul for them. They deserved time to relax, and to pull them all back together after they had just dispersed, that would be kind of tough.

"So it really kind of had to work around (the Cubs Convention) because they were all coming here anyway."

The champions flew to Washington on Sunday night, and Maddon, the players and other personnel will either fly back to Chicago afterward on a team charter or fly directly to their homes from D.C.

"It's going to be awesome," pitcher Kyle Hendricks said. "The first African-American president, just to be able to visit him and get a picture. … Just to see the White House in general is a really special honor. I've talked to some people that have been able to visit, and they told me it's just unbelievable. Just to be able to see the scene, see what it's all about, it's a really special opportunity for us."

President Theo Epstein will be making his second trip to the White House after missing the visit by the 2007 champion Red Sox. Epstein said it was misinterpreted by some in Boston as a protest, though family issues prevented him from going. Jake Arrieta said he will miss today's festivities for family reasons as well, but most everyone else will be on hand.

"Tom (Ricketts) summed it best with that one quick liner — 'No matter your politics, you get invited to the White House, you go,'" Cubs vice president Jason McLeod said. "I'm giddy to be able to get invited. … All the players are super excited. It will be a lot of fun and meaningful. I think we're going to Walter Reed (Hospital) after. That will be so moving."

Epstein said some 2016 players no longer with the Cubs, including Dexter Fowler and Aroldis Chapman, have confirmed they'll be joining the team for one last hurrah.

Obama, of course, is a well-known White Sox fan, and made news when he joined Twitter in 2013 and began following the accounts of the Sox, Bears, Hawks and Bulls. The exclusion of the Cubs was glaring. But Obama later began following the Cubs account, and when I sent an email to the White House about his allegiances before the 2015 playoffs, he responded: "With the Sox out, I'll be rooting for the Cubs to win the Series. They're due. They've got great young players, and I'm a Maddon fan. That's an official statement."

Regardless of Obama's preference, Ricketts said this is a perfect way for him to go out.

"It'll be his last (team celebration)," she said. "He's from Chicago, even though I know he's a Sox fan. But his wife, Michelle, I know is a huge Cubs fan. I just felt like it'll be appropriate."

Some Cubs players heard rumors the team could go back again in June when they play the Nationals and be feted by Trump. But one management source said that's unlikely, and one visit per year is enough.

"I don't know," Ricketts said of the possibility. "It's up to the president-elect. I don't know if he's a big baseball fan, or a Cubs fan. Maybe they'll be invited back, but who knows if he'll even be in town when we're in town.

"You never know what's going to happen. But this is the official visit."