Competition in outfield can only benefit Rays

New Rays outfielder Mallex Smith, a speedster who has posted high on-base percentages in the minor leagues, could help diversify the team’s low-scoring offense.

ST. PETERSBURG — General manager Erik Neander's comments about creating competition among the Rays outfielders for roster spots and playing time after Wednesday's trade that sent Drew Smyly to the Mariners for outfielder Mallex Smith and two prospects were not meant to light a fire under any one player.

But, should a fire be lighted, why not?

The incumbents were members of a 94-loss, last-place team in 2016. You can't roll out the same group and expect a 68-win team to morph into a playoff contender. Something needs to change.

Neander also mentioned making the roster more diverse. The Rays hit for a lot of power last season and not much else.

Smith's baserunning skills are interesting, especially for a team that struggles to generate runs. The left-handed hitter had his troubles against left-handed pitching, but he hit .295 with a .365 on-base percentage and .453 slugging percentage against righties. He hit five doubles, four triples and three home runs in 158 plate appearances against righties. The 23-year-old from Tallahassee also struck out 48 times and drew 20 walks.

The signing of free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus for a reported $5 million plus incentives is not quite complete. He is also an interesting pickup.

Injuries cut into Rasmus' 2016 production, when he hit .206 with a .286 on-base percentage, a .355 slugging percentage, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Astros. That was below his 2015 output, when he hit a career-high 25 homers with 61 RBIs and a slash line of .238/.314/.475.

Rasmus has hit at least 22 home runs in four of his eight big-league seasons.

The 30-year-old also brings above-average defense and strong baserunning skills.

Like Smith, Rasmus will contribute to the competition among the outfielders. Both can play centerfield. That provides a solid backup for Kevin Kiermaier.

What's next this offseason?

How about a right-handed bat?

The offense is heavy with left-handers.

The Rays could go the free agent route — Jose Bautista? — or they could deal from a sudden area of depth and move one of the outfielders not named Kiermaier. Or, do both.

When asked Wednesday about Smith's chances of making the opening day roster, Neander mentioned there is a lot of off­season left before the team reports to Port Charlotte for spring training.

Neander said he hopes that gives the front office time to find a right-handed hitter and add to the bullpen.

Danny Farquhar enhanced his status with a 1.46 ERA and 36 strikeouts during his fifth and final stint with the team, a stretch that covered 24 appearances.

The Rays love signing veteran relievers to minor-league contracts and watching them enjoy bounceback years. It didn't work too well in 2016. They will try the same route over the next few weeks and hope for better results.