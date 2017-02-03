Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know

Fan host Blake Cobb greets kids with high fives as they run to home plate at the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest in 2015. [LARA CERRI | Times]

Heading out to Rays Fan Fest this weekend? Here's what you need to know.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. for Rays season ticketholders; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for everyone else

Where: Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Price: Admission, parking and activities are free.

What about autographs? Autographs from current Rays players are restricted to season ticket holders and will require a $100 donation for three. Autographs from a different group of 40 former major league players will, however, be free.

What's new this year? Fans once again can take a tour of the Rays clubhouse, but for the first, they will be able to take photographs inside the dugout.

What else is happening? There will be games, including 22-player foosball and giant Jenga, panel discussions with players and staff, a social media zone offering photos with Rays players, trophies and oversized emojis, plus the chane to win prizes, an interactive kids zone with speed pitch and batting cages, a coaches clinic where kids can run the bases and high-five players, a Topps make your own baseball card station, and the opportunity to purchase unique Rays items for $5 each in the Rays Charity Yard Sale.

Which current Rays players will be there? Willy Adames, Chris Archer, Tim Beckham, Xavier Cedeno, Alex Colome, Jose De Leon, Corey Dickerson, Ryan Garton, Taylor Guerrieri, Kevin Kiermaier, Luke Maile, Jake Odorizzi, Steven Souza Jr., Ryne Stanek, Chase Whitley, Hunter Wood, Ryan Yarbrough and manager Kevin Cash are among those who will be there.

Which former Rays players will be there? Rolando Arrojo, Dewon Brazelton, Lance Carter, Mike DiFelice, Toby Hall, Roberto Hernandez, Seth McClung, Josh Phelps, Bryan Rekar, Jason Romano, Travis Phelps, Brian Stokes, Rich Thompson, Doug Waechter, Dan Wheeler

Other former players (subject to change): Craig Anderson, Jim Archer, Carl Boles, Glenn Beckert, Casey Cox, Orestes Destrade, Mike Devereaux, Rich Folkers, Ken Frailing, John Frascatore, Wayne Garrett, Travis Hafner, Chris Heintz, Bill Hepler, Tom Hume, Darold Knowles, Reggie Jefferson, Greg Jones, Dave LaPoint, Bill Nahorodny, Tom Niedenfuer, John O'Donoghue, Jim Perry, Gary Peters, Rick Reichardt, Richie Scheinblum, Bill Stein, Bob Stinson, Anthony Telford, Brian Tollberg, Mark Whiten

What changed? Due to scheduling issues, the Rays are staging Fan Fest on Feb. 4, before the start of spring training in Port Charlotte rather than during camp, when it's usually held. As a result, some players won't yet be in the area, and fewer will be attending than usual. It's also the first year of the season-ticket-holders-only policy for current-player autographs.

Want more details? Visit http://tampabay.rays.mlb.com/tb/fan_forum/fanfest/" target="_blank" > >http://tampabay.rays.mlb.com/tb/fan_forum/fanfest/ > >where you can find the full lineups and detailed info on every attraction.