Rays close to deal with former Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 8:37pm

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 18: Reliever Shawn Tolleson #37 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on June 18, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG — Hoping to add needed depth and experience to their bullpen, the Rays are close to finalizing a deal with former Texas closer Shawn Tolleson.

Tolleson, 29 on Thursday, saved 35 games for the Rangers in 2015 but struggled through a rough 2016 season, losing his closer's job, getting sent to the minors, being sidelined with a back injury then being dropped from the roster after posting a 2-2 record and 7.68 ERA with 11 saves. He is considered healthy and ready for spring training.

In 2015, Tolleson was 6-4 with a 2.99 ERA and 35 saves in 37 chances over 73 games, with 76 strikeouts in 721/3 innings. That was after going 3-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 2014 as a setup man working 64 games.

RAYS NOTES: The one-year, reported $5 million deal with outfielder Colby Ramus likely won't be finalized for several more days due to a review of medical records. … The 25 top prospects at Tropicana Field this week for the annual winter development camp include right-hander Brent Honeywell and infielders Willy Adames and Daniel Robertson. Infielder Lucius Fox, acquired in August from the Giants, was unable to attend due to visa issues.

AROUND THE MAJORS: The Blue Jays and outfielder Jose Bautista agreed on a one-year, $18 million deal with a mutual option. … Oft-injured former MVP Josh Hamilton agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers with an invitation to spring training. … The Braves plan to move their spring training home to North Port in 2019. They have trained at Disney's Wide World of Sports since 1997. … Longtime major-league executive Dan O'Brien Sr. died Monday in Dallas. He was 87.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.

Rays close to deal with former Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson 01/17/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:47am]
