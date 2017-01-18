Rays trade outfielder Mahtook to Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — Needing to create space on their 40-man roster, the Rays dumped another former first-round pick, trading outfielder Mikie Mahtook to the Tigers for cash or a player to be named later.

Mahtook, 27, was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2011 draft, where the Rays had 10 of the first 60 selections and haven't had much to show for it.

The Rays need roster space to add a pair of free agent signees, outfielder Colby Rasmus and reliever Shawn Tolleson.

Mahtook had an impressive 2015 debut season but a disappointing 2016, hitting .195 with three homers over 65 games. The acquisitions of Rasmus and Mallex Smith, in a trade from Seattle (who got him from Atlanta), greatly diminished Mahtook's chances to make the team.

GUYER, INDIANS REACH DEAL: Outfielder Brandon Guyer, traded in August from the Rays to the Indians, agreed to a two-year deal with a 2019 option that could be worth $7.75 million.

ARENCIBIA RETIRES: Catcher J.P. Arencibia, who played briefly for the Rays and spent much of 2015-16 at Triple-A Durham, announced his retirement at age 31.