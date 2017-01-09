Report: Rays agree to terms with outfielder Colby Rasmus

Colby Rasmus would add left-handed power and outfield versatility to the Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus pending the outcome of a physical.

The team would not comment on the news, first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Rasmus, 30, a centerfielder for most of his eight-year career, figures to play leftfield and DH for the Rays while serving as a major league-caliber backup for centerfielder Kevin Kier­maier. He also has experience playing rightfield.

The left-handed hitter has career splits of a .241 batting average, .311 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage. He has hit at least 22 home runs in a season four times with a high of 25 in 2015 with the Astros.

A first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2005, Rasmus played three-plus years with the Blue Jays before going to the Astros in 2015 as a free agent.