weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Report: Rays agree to terms with outfielder Colby Rasmus

Monday, January 9, 2017 8:01pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Colby Rasmus would add left-handed power and outfield versatility to the Rays.

Getty Images

Colby Rasmus would add left-handed power and outfield versatility to the Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus pending the outcome of a physical.

The team would not comment on the news, first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Rasmus, 30, a centerfielder for most of his eight-year career, figures to play leftfield and DH for the Rays while serving as a major league-caliber backup for centerfielder Kevin Kier­maier. He also has experience playing rightfield.

The left-handed hitter has career splits of a .241 batting average, .311 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage. He has hit at least 22 home runs in a season four times with a high of 25 in 2015 with the Astros.

A first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2005, Rasmus played three-plus years with the Blue Jays before going to the Astros in 2015 as a free agent.

Report: Rays agree to terms with outfielder Colby Rasmus 01/09/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 9, 2017 8:01pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...