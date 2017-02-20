Bacon, FSU rout Boston College

TALLAHASSEE — Dwayne Bacon had 16 points and 13 FSU players had at least four, helping the No. 19 Seminoles bounce back from two straight losses with a 104-72 victory over Boston College on Monday night.

FSU set a school record with its 17th home win.

Bacon went over 1,000 points for his career on a 3-pointer early in the second half after going scoreless in Saturday's loss at Pittsburgh. The only other Seminole sophomore to reach 1,000 points was Bob Sura, who played from 1992-95 and has his jersey hanging in the rafters; Bacon is the 46th Seminole overall to reach the milestone.

PJ Savoy added 15 points and the Seminoles' bench accounted for 59. Jonathan Isaac (14) and Jarquez Smith (10) also scored in double figures, and FSU (22-6, 10-5 ACC) never trailed. FSU led 75-41 six minutes into the second half.

The Seminoles reached double-digit ACC wins for the first time since going 12-4 in 2011-12, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. Next up for FSU: at Clemson on Saturday. The Seminoles beat the Tigers 109-61 on Feb. 5.

Kai Bowman had 24 points and Jerome Robinson 21 for Boston College (9-19, 2-13), which has lost 11 straight and 13 of its past 14.

MIAMI 54, NO. 18 VIRGINIA 48, OT: Bruce Brown made a 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left in overtime and the visiting Hurricanes (19-8, 9-6 ACC) sent the Cavaliers to a fourth straight loss. Brown scored 14 to lead Miami to its third consecutive victory. His only 3-pointer of the game gave Miami a 50-48 lead, and the Hurricanes sealed it at the free-throw line. Miami thought it had won when Davon Reed banked in a contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a video review showed he released the ball just after the buzzer. Devon Hall scored 15 to lead Virginia, which last lost four straight in 2009-10, Tony Bennett's first season as coach. Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds, including two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie it.

UF: Florida moved to No. 13 in the AP poll as its opponent tonight, South Carolina, dropped out after losing to Arkansas and Vanderbilt last week. Gators forward Canyon Barry (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Women

NO. 12 OHIO ST. 98, NO. 2 MARYLAND 87: Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 and the host Buckeyes upset the Terps (26-2, 14-1 Big Ten). Ohio State had 35 points in the first 10 minutes on 14-for-18 shooting and held off a second-half rally.

PROJECTED SEEDS: UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame would be the top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. For the third and final time, the NCAA women's committee revealed the projected top 16 seeds. The twos: South Carolina, Texas, Maryland and Oregon State. The threes: FSU, Stanford, Duke and Washington. The fours: UCLA, Louisville, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

AP POLL: No. 23 Temple has its first ranking since March 13, 2006, just in time to face No. 1 UConn on Wednesday. USF fell out from 22nd.

FOOTBALL: Alabama hired New England Patriots assistant Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaces Steve Sarkisian, who ran the offense in the national championship game before leaving for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons. … Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen, the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged Sunday with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex in Charlotte, N.C. The junior, 22, who was suspended from the team, threatened to strangle himself with a phone charger moments before assaulting his accuser, a Mecklenburg County prosecutor said in court. Greg Olsen declined comment.

SOFTBALL: USF infielder Lauren Evans, a former Academy at the Lakes star who hit .500 in five games this past weekend, was named American Athletic Conference player of the week.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.