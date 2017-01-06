Big test for FSU basketball: six straight against ranked teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 31: The Florida State Seminoles bench reacts after beating the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on December 31, 2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) 669724857

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State is in a stretch that has happened only twice during Atlantic Coast Conference regular season play.

The 12th-ranked Seminoles have six straight games against ranked teams. The last team to face that kind of stretch was Maryland in 1992-93, and the Terrapins lost all six. North Carolina State also had that kind of run in 1979-80 and went 2-4. Duke faced the gantlet that season, but the final three were in the conference tournament.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton was somewhat understated when he described it as a unique experience for his Seminoles.

"Every one of these teams poses a unique challenge but it is an opportunity to be in a situation that few teams in college basketball have done," Hamilton said. "We have accepted it for what it is and understand we can't have a bad night."

With last Saturday's 60-58 win at then-No. 12 Virginia, the Seminoles have won their first two conference games for the third time since joining the ACC in 1991. Their 14-1 mark ties the 1988-89 team for best start.

Today's game against No. 21 Virginia Tech starts a stretch of three games in eight days. FSU hosts No. 8 Duke on Tuesday — the Blue Devils will be missing coach Mike Krzyzewski, who Friday had back surgery with a full recovery expected— then visits No. 14 North Carolina on Jan. 14.

In a check of schedules on College Basketball Reference, only 25 teams in ACC play since 1965 have faced ranked opponents in four straight games or more.

But this may be the best Seminoles squad since their last NCAA Tournament appearance five years ago. Even though the Seminoles' average college playing experience is 1.25 years, which makes them the second-youngest team in the conference and 46th nationally, FSU returned four starters from last season.

A switch to a more uptempo offense is a major reason it has its highest ranking since March 1993. According to KenPom's offensive efficiency rankings, FSU is averaging 14.8 seconds per possession, second in the conference and 16th nationally.