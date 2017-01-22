Coach Jose Fernandez fumes after No. 20 USF women lose to No. 9 Louisville

TAMPA — On a day when the No. 23 USF women had a chance to make a nationally televised statement, the only one that resonated came from their exasperated coach.

Jose Fernandez openly questioned his team's toughness after watching ninth-ranked Louisville (18-4) assert its will in the paint and on the perimeter in a 66-52 Cardinals triumph before an announced Sun Dome crowd of 2,334.

Despite having two starters in foul trouble most of the game, Louisville finished with a 44-23 rebounding edge and limited USF — which subsists on the long ball — to a 3-of-13 effort from 3-point range. The 3-point makes and attempts both were season lows as USF (15-3) struggled or refused to set adequate screens.

"Right now that's our M.O.: South Florida doesn't like contact, they're soft and they're finesse. And it showed" Sunday, Fernandez said. "And here's the thing: We're at home and that shouldn't happen at home, or anywhere. A shot goes up, you've got to be individually accountable, and we weren't."

The Cardinals scored the game's first nine points and never trailed. USF 6-footers Maria Jespersen and Kitija Laksa, the Bulls' top scorers entering the game, teamed for only 11 points. Laksa didn't score until hitting a fadeaway jumper with 1:24 to play in the third.

"Nobody wanted to drive it or shoot it," Fernandez said. "This was a great opportunity for us to get a great win at home, but Louisville has (players) on their team that, they weren't gonna let that happen."

NO. 7 FSU 82, NO. 17 VA. TECH 54: Leticia Romero scored 18 for the visiting Seminoles (19-2, 7-1 ACC), who outscored the Hokies (16-3, 3-3) 27-14 in the third quarter to win their sixth in a row against ranked foes.

SYRACUSE 81, NO. 14 MIAMI 48: Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 29 and added 11 rebounds as the host Orange (14-7, 5-2 ACC) handed the Hurricanes (14-5, 3-4) their third loss in four games.

UF 76, UGA 68: Ronni Williams had 16 points for the visiting Gators (10-9, 1-5 SEC), who opened the second half with an 18-3 run then held on to snap a five-game losing streak.

NO. 1 UCONN 100, TULANE 56: Katie Lou Samuelson had 32 points for the host Huskies (18-0, 6-0 AAC), who extended their record winning streak to 93 games.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 80, RUTGERS 71: The host Terrapins (19-1, 7-0 Big Ten) bounced back from a lackluster first half to win their seventh straight.

NO. 6 N. DAME 77, UNC 55: The visiting Fighting Irish (18-3, 6-1 ACC) gave coach Muffet McGraw her 750th victory at the school.

NO. 8 WASH. 87, WASH. ST. 44: Chantel Osahor grabbed a league record 30 rebounds and scored 20 to lead the visiting Huskies (19-2, 7-1 Pac-12).

Men

MEMPHIS 70, UCF 65: K.J. Lawson hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 1:16 as the host Tigers held off the Knights (14-5, 5-2 AAC).

