Gators roll past Kentucky for emotional victory

GAINESVILLE — Eric Hester smacked the vibrating ground.

After scoring Florida's third consecutive 3-pointer, the freshman let his emotions out on the court in front of the 11,171 screeching fans he'd just sent into a frenzy at the soldout O'Connell Center.

And he wasn't the only Florida player to let emotions out on Saturday night.

In No. 24 UF's 88-66 win over No. 8 Kentucky, the Gators' largest margin of victory ever against the Wildcats that puts UF in a second-place tie with UK behind South Carolina in the SEC, Kevarrius Hayes, Devin Robinson and others had their moments.

Early in the game, Hayes reached up between a pair of Kentucky big men, gaining an inch and ripping down a rebound.

He then went right back up, maneuvering through the trees and dropping the ball onto the rim for a layup. When he landed, he flexed his arms and yelled.

That play was one of UF's first rebounds of the night, and there were plenty more to come. For the game, the Gators (18-5, 8-2 SEC) dominated Kentucky (18-5, 8-2) with a 54-29 advantage.

Kentucky never led.

UF has won four straight games by an average of 32 points. Next up is a road game against Georgia at 7 on Tuesday. UF's previous record for victory margin over Kentucky was 84-65 in 2014.

Later in the game, Robinson scampered back to the defensive end with three fingers in the air. Having just made a 3 to give the Gators their first double-digit lead, his shot set up Hester's 3-pointer seconds later. On the night, UF was 10-of-26 on 3s.

But to start the second half, Florida forward Justin Leon showed a different emotion.

Trying to defend De'Aaron Fox on a breakaway, the senior fouled Fox but didn't stop his shot from going in. Leon threw his arms to his sides and shook his head.

Fox made the free throw, cutting Florida's lead to 37-33 early in the second quarter and giving the Wildcats momentum. However, the Gators responded quickly thanks to Canyon Barry.

The graduate transfer pumped his fist seconds later after putting his defender on the floor and converting a layup. On the Gators' next possession, Barry sunk a three and stole back all the momentum — permanently.

Then there was Kasey Hill.

The senior point guard electrified the crowd with a game-high and career-best 21 points despite spending time on the bench in foul trouble. Robinson was also influential, picking up a team-best nine rebounds and 16 points. Barry and sophomore KeVaughn Allen also scored in double digits with 14 and 12, respectively.

Offense aside, UF's defense was stifling all night, holding the Wildcats to 37.7 percent shooting from the field, limiting the SEC's leading scorer Malik Monk to 11 points and holding UK to its fewest points of the season.

The win for Florida was its first of the season against a ranked team. UF entered Saturday 0-4 against ranked competition. UF is now 2-10 against ranked teams under coach Mike White, winning for the first time since upsetting West Virginia in January 2016.

The Gators exited with the win and their players strolling through the stands, high-fiving fans.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.

KENTUCKY (18-5): Gabriel 2-2 0-2 5, Adebayo 4-10 1-5 9, Briscoe 3-10 0-2 6, Monk 4-14 0-0 11, Hawkins 0-4 4-4 4, Humphries 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 1-3 0-0 2, Wynyard 1-1 0-0 2, Mulder 3-6 0-0 8, Fox 5-11 9-10 19. Totals 23-61 14-23 66.

FLORIDA (18-5): Leon 1-4 0-1 3, Robinson 5-7 3-5 16, Egbunu 3-4 2-6 8, Allen 4-12 2-2 12, Hill 8-16 4-8 21, Hayes 2-2 1-1 5, Rimmer 1-2 2-2 4, Barry 4-7 4-4 14, Hester 1-1 0-0 3, Chiozza 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 18-29 88.

Halftime—Florida 34-26. 3-Point Goals—Kentucky 6-18 (Monk 3-7, Mulder 2-5, Gabriel 1-1, Briscoe 0-1, Willis 0-1, Fox 0-1, Hawkins 0-2), Florida 10-26 (Robinson 3-4, Barry 2-3, Allen 2-8, Hester 1-1, Leon 1-3, Hill 1-3, Chiozza 0-4). Fouled Out—Hayes, Gabriel. Rebounds—Kentucky 26 (Adebayo 7), Florida 44 (Chiozza, Robinson 9). Assists—Kentucky 7 (Briscoe 3), Florida 18 (Chiozza 10). Total Fouls—Kentucky 24, Florida 23.