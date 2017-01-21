European championship grooms Laia Flores for bigger things with USF

TAMPA — On a team known for its altruism, the most unselfish player of them all won't relinquish her routine.

USF junior point guard Laia Flores clings to it, as if it were the ball and a desperate foe were trying to wrest it away in the waning seconds. Prior to today's nationally televised showdown with No. 9 Louisville, Flores will listen to Spanish music. She will then step onto the Sun Dome floor — left foot first.

Finally, just before tipoff, she will pull up both her socks. "It's a way to say like, 'I'm ready to play,' " Flores said. "It's stupid, but …"

The No. 23 Bulls will gladly accept Flores' quirks when they're accompanied by her 6.5 assists per game (17th in Division I-A). Besides, coach Jose Fernandez knows Flores' breakthrough season is far more the result of a super summer than superstition.

"This was a very good summer for her, her hitting four free throws to win the European championship," Fernandez said. "She came in in great shape … and she knew how important she was gonna be to this team. I couldn't be more pleased."

Those four free throws capped a transformational offseason for the 5-foot-7 Spain native, raised north of Barcelona in the coastal city of Mataro.

The winter before, Flores (first name pronounced LY-ah) started 26 games for the Bulls but averaged only 13.2 minutes (and 2.4 assists) as veteran Shalethia Stringfield emerged as the sleek floor leader — and additional scoring option — down the stretch.

"The first year, I was a freshman, it took me a while first of all to (master) the language," Flores said.

"Everything was different. The second year, I started games so I was more ready at the beginning, but then (Stringfield) did a really good job with the team, and I kind of lost some of my confidence. And I knew I had to work harder to be in better shape, to make better decisions as a point guard, and that's what I did."

She did it with Spain's under-20 national team, dropping roughly 10 pounds and solidifying herself as the starter when the European Championships commenced in Matosinhos, Portugal.

In the final against Italy, she sank a pair of free throws with roughly a minute remaining to give Spain a two-point lead. Then, with the score tied in the waning moments, she attempted a shot that was blocked, but she grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

With barely a couple of seconds to go, Flores hit both free throws to clinch the title.

"The year before, they won the European championship in the Canary Islands, but she was playing with (current Florida State star) Leticia Romero in the backcourt," Fernandez said.

"But this was a kid that had to run the Spanish national team by herself. And then she goes ahead and wins the European championship knocking down four free throws (down the stretch). And just looked great, transformed her body, worked her (butt) off."

Six months later, Flores (9.3 ppg) is averaging a team-best 35.6 minutes for the Bulls (15-2), whose offense was forced to undergo a makeover when No. 2 all-time scorer Courtney Williams exited for the WNBA after last season.

Whereas Williams could create a shot off the dribble at will, these Bulls lean heavily on screens and ball distribution to create perimeter shots. They average 7.8 3-pointers a game and rank second in the AAC in assist-turnover ratio (plus-1.14).

At the crux of the system is Flores, who has mastered her second language — and the inflections in Fernandez's offense.

"I think your point guard is an extension of you on the floor, and she's already thinking about what we're gonna run before I'm even gonna say it," Fernandez said. "It's a credit to her."