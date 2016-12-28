FSU basketball wins ninth straight

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State rarely trailed in nonconference play. So when the No. 20 Seminoles found themselves down by eight less than six minutes into Wednesday's ACC opener against Wake Forest, coach Leonard Hamilton knew he was going to find out who on his young team could handle playing from behind.

After one test, FSU could say it handled itself well.

After trailing for most of the game, the Seminoles went on a run of 17 straight points over a four-minute span in the second half as they posted an 88-72 victory over the Demon Deacons.

"I think we are growing and maturing through the process. The quality of our depth was a big factor," Hamilton said.

Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes each scored 23 and led FSU during the decisive run as Bacon had seven points and Rathan-Mayes five. FSU trailed 66-61 before making seven straight shots from the field and forcing Wake to commit four turnovers as it took a 78-66 lead with 4:50 remaining.

Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for FSU (12-1), which has won nine straight for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89.

E. Carolina 60, USF 49: Elijah Hughes had a career-high 19 points and the visiting Bulls were held to 17 first-half points in the AAC opener for both teams. Hughes had 11 points before the break when the Pirates (9-5) built a 34-17 lead. Geno Thorpe led USF (6-6) with 18 points.

Miami 78, Columbia 67: Ja'Quan Newton scored 22 for the host Hurricanes (10-2), who built three 13-point leads but fought off repeated runs from the Lions.

NO. 1 'NOVA 68, DEPAUL 65: Josh Hart scored 25 and Jalen Brunson added 13 as the host Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) won their 19th straight.

No. 12 UVA 61, No. 6 L'VILLE 53: Devon Hall scored 10 and Kyle Guy added a key jumper with 2:02 left to propel the visiting Cavaliers (11-1) in the ACC opener for both schools. Louisville (11-2) rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to get within 57-48 with 3:51 left. Guy's basket regained momentum for Virginia.

No. 9 UNC, 102, MONMOUTH 74: Justin Jackson scored 28, Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks finished with 15 points to help the host Tar Heels (12-2).

NEB. 87, No. 16 INDIANA 83: Glynn Watson scored 26 and Tai Webster had 21 to lead the Cornhuskers (7-6) over the Hoosiers (10-3). The loss, in the Big Ten opener for both, snapped IU's 26-game home winning streak. Indiana appeared to have taken control with a 42-35 lead early in the second half, but Nebraska answered with a 13-2 run and rebuilt a seven-point lead with nine minutes left.

'Mr. December' stars in bowl for N'western

NEW YORK — Justin Jackson has the last name made for the bright lights at Yankee Stadium.

He had the kind of postseason game worthy of the setting.

"Big city. Big stage," he said. "We walked into Yankee Stadium and everything kind of really hit us."

Jackson made his case in the home of the Yankees to become Northwestern's Mr. December.

Unlike Hall of Fame slugger Reggie Jackson, the Wildcats' running back did his damage one step at a time instead of one swing. Jackson ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns to power Northwestern to only its third bowl victory, 31-24 over No. 22 Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl.

"Justin's day will go down as one of the great performances by a Northwestern running back," coach Pat Fitzgerald said.

Jackson was the straw that stirred Northwestern's offense and helped etch this performance alongside the 1948 Rose Bowl and 2012 Gator Bowl wins in the program's oft-futile history.

Jackson, the game's MVP, was awed by the lights and monuments at the stadium. But it was a more discreet spot in the locker room Northwestern borrowed from the Yankees that really bowled him over. "Like, Derek Jeter has (used) that urinal," he said.

Jackson had scoring runs of 8 and 16 yards in the second quarter, then went deep on a 40-yard burst in the third that left one defender face down on the turf after a fantastic fake and gave the Wildcats (7-6) a 21-17 lead over the Panthers (8-5).

PENN STATE: A pair of starters, receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen, have been suspended for a violation of team rules and will not play in Monday's Rose Bowl against USC. The team did not say what the violations were.

UCONN: Randy Edsall, the winningest coach in school history, has been rehired, Bob Diaco was fired. Diaco went 11-26 in three seasons. Edsall had left to take over Maryland in 2011 but was fired six games into the 2015 season.