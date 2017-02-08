FSU rolls past N.C. State in basketball

TALLAHASSEE — Jonathan Isaac scored 21 and No. 14 Florida State defeated North Carolina State 95-71 on Wednesday night.

Isaac scored the first seven points as the Seminoles (21-4, 9-3 ACC) led throughout. It is the 6-foot-10 freshman forward's third game of 20 points or more this season.

"He was extremely confident and got us off to a good start," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Dwayne Bacon added 19 points and Michael Ojo had 11 for FSU, which has won 18 straight at home.

Terry Henderson led N.C. State (14-11, 3-9) with 17 points. The Wolfpack's Dennis Smith Jr., who is fifth in the conference in scoring (19.2), was scoreless in the first half for the first time this season, and matched a season-low with eight points.

"We still have to make plays when they double me,'' Smith said. "It's 4-on-3 when the ball is out of my hands."

The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Saturday.

BULLS GIVE UP 16 3-POINTERS IN ROUT: UConn made a school-record 16 3-pointers in a 97-51 rout of visiting USF, which shot 32 percent and had its lowest scoring output of the season. Geno Thorpe had 11 points to lead the Bulls (6-17, 0-12 American Athletic Conference), who have lost 12 straight. UConn opened the game with a 17-1 run and scored the first 17 of the second half. "We've been in most every game we've played," said USF interim coach Murray Bartow. "But tonight the second half kind of got away from us." USF host East Carolina at 8 Saturday and conference-leading Cincinnati next Wednesday.

No. 6 Baylor 72, Okla. St. 69: Johnathan Motley scored 24 and the visiting Bears (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) held on after a late 13-point lead nearly dissipated.

Women: USF wins

Sophomore Kitija Laksa scored 34 to help rally shorthanded USF to a 76-66 triumph at East Carolina. The No. 22 Bulls (19-4, 8-2 American) were missing freshman Jazz Bond (back), while junior point guard Laia Flores (sprained ankle) sat out the first half. Laksa was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and scored 11 during a 21-5 second-half run that essentially sealed things. Maria Jespersen added 16 for the Bulls, whose starting lineup featured players from five different countries for the first time ever.

FOOTBALL: The Big 12 will withhold millions of dollars in conference revenue from Baylor until an outside review determines the athletic department is complying with Title IX and other regulations in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. Baylor is not being fined; the money will go into escrow. … Jimmie Dougherty was named UCLA's wide receivers coach, seven weeks after he accepted the same job on new coach Willie Taggart's staff at Oregon.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.