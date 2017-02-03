Gators seek signature win Saturday vs. Kentucky

GAINESVILLE — The campus buzz, ticket requests and anticipation began Monday.

Junior forward Devin Robinson and his fellow Gators could feel the excitement — ESPN's GameDay coming to town raised the level — but they had to ignore it.

Now that the day has arrived, Florida will have to overcome fatigue, one of the college basketball's most talented teams and recent history to finally beat Kentucky.

The No. 24 Gators' toughest opponent might be themselves tonight in the sold-out O'Connell Center. "It's going to be a mental game," Robinson said.

The No. 8 Wildcats are the SEC's measuring stick, and the Gators have come up short the past two seasons. UK has won five straight in the series by an average of 13.4 points. Senior point guard Kasey Hill is the only Gator with a win against the Wildcats.

"I haven't beaten them yet since I've been here," Robinson said. "It would be pretty nice to see them go down."

Florida (17-5, 7-2 SEC) is a different team from the past two seasons — more experienced, more resilient and more confident. But it's in dire need of a signature win, having lost all four of its games against teams currently in the Top 25 — Gonzaga, Duke, Florida State and South Carolina.

"We are in a pretty good place," Florida coach Mike White said.

UF enters with three straight wins by more than 30 points but also fewer than 48 hours rest after Thursday's 93-54 rout of Missouri.

Looking a bit frazzled Friday after a late night and early morning watching Kentucky game film, White would have welcomed more time to prepare for the well-rested Wildcats, 90-81 winners Tuesday against Georgia.

Then again, UF's second-year coach would have missed a chance to see his players display a level of maturity against Missouri, a possible trap game with the Wildcats (18-4, 9-1) next.

Coach John Calipari's latest star-studded UK roster features four 2016 McDonald's All-Americans and averages 91.3 points per game. Freshman guard Malik Monk leads the SEC with 22.4 points per game.

N.C. WATER WOES POSTPONE GAME: Today's game between No. 12 North Carolina and No. 20 Notre Dame has been postponed a day and moved to Greensboro due to a water shortage in Chapel Hill, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

UF ADDS FOOTBALL ASSISTANT: Florida hired Ja'Juan Seider as an assistant. He spent the past four years as West Virginia's running backs coach. The main role for Seider, a former standout quarterback at Belle Glade Glades Central High, will be to recruit.