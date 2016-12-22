Duke suspends tripper Allen; USF men roll

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke suspended junior Grayson Allen indefinitely Thursday, one day after the guard tripped an opponent for the third time in a year.

In a statement announcing the suspension, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the program "needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke basketball."

ACC commissioner John Swofford issued a statement supporting the move.

Allen picked up a technical for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win Wednesday. Allen was benched for the final 4:15 of the half and the start of the second half, though he returned with about 16 minutes left.

Afterward, Allen met with Santa Ana and Elon coach Matt Matheny to apologize before fighting back tears while talking to reporters later.

"Just talking about what led up to it is just an excuse," Allen said. "There's no excuse for it."

Krzyzewski called Allen's actions "unacceptable" after the game, but at the time he declined to publicly reveal any other measures or reprimands:

"I handle things the way I handle them. I will continue to handle it correctly, and I don't need to satisfy what other people think I should do.

"I'm a teacher and a coach. … I know him better than anybody. … Obviously, we will do more. It doesn't mean you have to see it, or anybody else has to see it."

On Feb. 9, Allen received a flagrant foul for tripping Louisville's Ray Spalding. A few weeks later, Allen kicked up his left leg to trip FSU's Xavier Rathan-Mayes. No foul was called, but the ACC reprimanded Allen.

USF REBOUNDS WITH ROUT: For one of the few nights this season, USF found itself in a groove instead of turmoil.

The Bulls dominated Delaware in the paint and in transition, rolling to an 81-53 win before an announced Sun Dome crowd of 2,398. The victory clinched the first winning record in nonconference play for USF (6-5) in coach Orlando Antigua's three seasons.

Two days after point guard and leading scorer Jahmal McMurray left the program without warning, the Bulls delivered one of the season's best ensemble efforts, emptying their bench at the end. USF finished with a 48-37 rebounding advantage, outscored Delaware 32-14 in the paint. "We have a lot of stuff going on right now with the whole Jahmal thing, but it's been a positive mood," said guard Geno Thorpe, who finished with 18.

Tulio Da Silva also scored 18 for USF. Former Tampa Catholic standout Chivarsky Corbett had 15 for Delaware (6-6).

No. 16 Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62: James Blackmon scored 24 to help extend the home winning streak for the Hoosiers (10-2) to 26 games, fifth-longest in school history.

WOMEN: Kelsey Plum scored 29 to lead No. 9 Washington (12-1) to an 82-70 victory over host BYU.

FOOTBALL: Georgia fined assistant Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game-plan information while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant.

SWIMMING: Princeton has canceled the rest of the men's season after administrators discovered team members had posted "vulgar and offensive" material on their electronic mailing list.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.