Jones: We're ready for you, college basketball. What'd we miss?

We've dissected the final moments of Clemson's come-from-behind victory in a game-for-the-ages national championship game.

We've finished the autopsy on the Bucs' near-miss of the postseason.

We have only three real NFL games left, and the next one isn't until Sunday.

We have no more Cavs vs. Warriors until June, the NFL draft is way down the line and we're still in the dog days of the NHL.

Now what?

Welcome to the start of college basketball season.

Okay, if you want to be all technical about it, college basketball season started a couple of weeks ago. Or maybe it was more like three months ago.

See, that's college basketball's problem. It has been lost in the sea of football, college and pro.

For the past three months, our attention has been on Dabo and Jimbo, Deshaun and Lamar, 'Bama and THE Ohio State. We've been sidetracked by Jameis and G-Mac, Zeke and Dak, the Patriots and Packers.

Even Dick Vitale, who loves college basketball as much as any human loves anything, thinks college basketball has a scheduling problem. He told me a few years ago that the college basketball season shouldn't crank up until after college football's regular season ends.

The way it is now, we end up missing way too much good stuff.

For example, you probably haven't even noticed what has already happened this college basketball season.

Former Indiana star Steve Alford has brought the magic back to Westwood, establishing UCLA as, arguably, the best pound-for-pound team in the country.

Duke's Grayson Allen continues to be one of the best and dirtiest players in the country, showing his trip cheap shots are every bit as deadly as his jump shots.

Baylor — wait, Baylor? — was the top-ranked team in the country for the first time in school history. And, in doing so, the Bears became the 59th school to be ranked No. 1 since the poll started in the 1948-49 season. Then the Bears promptly went out and lost their first game as No. 1.

Coach Richard Pitino had Minnesota in the polls for the first time in four years, yet he remains the second-best coach in his family. Papa Rick has Louisville ranked No. 12.

Meantime, Florida State looks to be a Final Four threat. Florida looks to be a solid tournament team. And, apparently, USF still has a program, although we only noticed because it fired coach Orlando Antigua less than three years into his tenure. Hey, quick, did that other dude ever get his degree?

Coach K is on leave with back surgery. The Big East is a beast. And on the women's side? Nothing ever changes. UConn still is unbeatable.

Anyway, the point of all of this is an intriguing college basketball season has been played in the shadows of football.

Because of it, college basketball has become inconsequential to all except the diehards. The only thing that matters is March Madness.

We've already had huge games this season between powerhouses with rich traditions.

Did you notice? Did you care?

Kansas played Duke. Kentucky played UCLA. North Carolina played Indiana.

Do you know who won those games? Do you care? Does it even matter?

It's all about March. It's all about the tournament.

For three months, we hardly pay attention to college hoops, then, suddenly, we wish we could fast-forward six weeks to get to Selection Sunday.

The good news for college basketball is that now it steps into the limelight.

Now is the time to catch up on 'Nova and Notre Dame, 'Zaga and Xavier, St. Mary's and Seton Hall.

It's college basketball season.

Finally.