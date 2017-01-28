No. 6 FSU stumbles against Syracuse; Miami upsets No. 9 UNC; No. 25 UF romps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — All of a sudden, Syracuse is showing signs of emerging from its struggles.

Andrew White scored 24, John Gillon had 21 points and matched his career high with 11 assists and Syracuse beat No. 6 Florida State 82-72 Saturday.

Syracuse (13-9, 5-4 ACC) won its second straight close game and its first over a ranked team this season.

"This game shows we have the ability," White said. "We just have to show we can do it night in and night out."

After consecutive losses to North Carolina and Notre Dame, Syracuse was desperate for a signature victory. It got it against the Seminoles compliments of a dominant first half and its late-game resolve keyed by Gillon, at 6 feet the smallest player on the court.

"This was huge," said Gillon, a fifth-year transfer in his lone season at Syracuse. "This was the biggest game of my life. If I'm not going to be a leader, we're not going to be successful. I'm taking it upon myself to be the best leader I can be."

After Dwayne Bacon's third 3 cut Syracuse's lead to 72-70 with 1:48 left, the speedy Gillon got more aggressive, repeatedly driving the lane. He hit a layup to extend the lead to four, then made eight straight free throws in the final minute.

"That little guy is fast. He was moving everybody," Bacon said.

Bacon and Jonathan Isaac had 19 points each for FSU, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 16.

A week earlier, the Seminoles (18-4, 6-3) wrapped up a 5-1 stretch against ranked opponents to tie for first in the ACC with North Carolina. A 78-56 loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday was an eye-opener, as was Syracuse's dominant first half.

Syracuse had a 16-4 run on its way to a 44-26 lead at the break. The Orange shot 50 percent from the field in the first half compared to 31 percent for FSU.

"At the end we had a chance to win, but I thought we made some poor decisions in the last two or three minutes," said coach Leonard Hamilton, whose Seminoles play at Miami on Wednesday. "But sometimes you have to give your opponent credit. We got it to two four or five times but couldn't get over the hump."

MIAMI 77, NO. 9 UNC 62: Freshman Bruce Brown needed only 11 shots to score a career-high 30 as the host Hurricanes (14-6, 4-4 ACC) deployed a swarming zone defense to end a seven-game winning streak by the Tar Heels (19-4, 7-2).

Miami beat a ranked team for the first time this season.

"We're one of the best teams in the country," guard Ja'Quan Newton said. "We've just got to get a couple more wins like this."

The Heels had scored at least 85 in a school-record seven straight league games, but that streak was doomed by a season-low first-half point total. They missed 18 of their final 19 shots and trailed 39-22 at halftime.

"It was a big-time kicking of our rear ends," said UNC coach Roy Williams, who threw down a chair during a timeout as he tried to exhort his team. "They were more aggressive in everything they did."

NO. 25 UF 84, OKLA. 52: Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 to lead the visiting Gators (16-5) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Canyon Barry scored 15 and Devin Robinson 13 for Florida, which has won two in a row since losing consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gators held the Sooners (8-12) to 27.7 percent shooting.

"It feels good," UF coach Mike White said. "To come to Oklahoma and beat a Lon Kruger team by one point would have felt great."

"After the first 10 minutes, they pretty much dominated," said Kruger, who coached the Gators to the 1994 Final Four.

NO. 2 KANSAS 79, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 73: Frank Mason scored 21, Josh Jackson had 20 points and two big 3s and the Jayhawks (19-2) rallied in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The Challenge's marquee matchup between college basketball's winningest programs ended with Kansas earning its second straight win over the Wildcats (17-4) on Kentucky's home floor. Kansas missed all eight of its 3s in the first half but made 5 of 11 after halftime. KU led throughout the final seven minutes, shooting 59 percent in the second half. "I find making 3s gets kind of contagious," the freshman Jackson said. "I think it kind of opened it up for us a little bit."

NO. 5 BAYLOR 78, OLE MISS 75: Manu Lecomte scored 17, Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil added 16 each and the visiting Bears (20-1) rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

INDIANA: Leading scorer, guard James Blackmon, is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury.

Women

UCONN WINS 95TH STRAIGHT: Gabby Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Hartford, Conn., for the Huskies (20-0, 8-0 AAC), who blew it open with an early 21-0 and extended their record winning streak to 95 games. UConn on Wednesday faces perhaps its toughest conference road test this season when it visits Temple (16-3, 6-0).