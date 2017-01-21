No. 10 FSU tops No. 12 Louisville to cap 5-1 stretch vs. ranked teams

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton talks to his team in the huddle in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) FLMW102

TALLAHASSEE — No. 10 Florida State has one of the deepest benches in college basketball, but it was the starters who came up big Saturday.

In the final game of a run against six ranked teams, four of the Seminoles' starting five scored in double figures as they held off No. 12 Louisville 73-68.

FSU (18-2, 6-1 ACC) remained tied atop the league with its fifth win during its ranked gauntlet.

Its 5-1 record in facing six straight Top 25 teams was by far the best that any ACC team has done when facing that type of run. Maryland was 0-6 in 1992-93, and North Carolina State was 1-5 in 1979-80.

"It is very fun because no one thought we would be in this situation," said Dwayne Bacon, who scored 16 against the Cardinals. "No one thought we would be in the top 10 or go 5-1 against six ranked teams. Everyone doubted us, but we have proved that we can do much more."

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton went with his usual plan of having 12 players see action, but this was the first time this season he had four starters log 28 or more minutes. Hamilton said he went with his starters more because they had more experience playing against Louisville's matchup zone.

Jonathan Isaac had 16 points and 10 rebounds, becoming the first FSU freshman to have three straight double doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994-95.

FSU scored the first 14, but Louisville (16-4, 4-3) slowly worked its way back. It got within one twice in the second half, including 69-68 with 2:04 left, before the Seminoles scored the final four.

The Cardinals shot 25-of-65 (38.5 percent) and missed 10 of their final 12 shots. The Seminoles shot a season-low 36.7 percent (22-of-60).

"I'd rather have a game like that (Saturday). We really take pride in our defense. When you get a stop, it means so much on the other end," Isaac said.

Tony Hicks had 16 points for the Cardinals, who were playing their second game in 40 hours after beating Clemson on Thursday night.

"We fought it the whole way and gave ourselves a chance to win it, but we made a couple of mistakes at the end," coach Rick Pitino said.