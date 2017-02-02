No. 15 Florida State back on track with win at Miami

CORAL GABLES — The Florida State Seminoles knew they were back on track in the final minutes Wednesday night when they nursed a big lead with the arena mostly deserted, aside from clusters of maroon-clad spectators cheering for the visitors.

The Seminoles had sent Miami's fans home early.

Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points and No. 15 Florida State held the Hurricanes scoreless for more than 6½ minutes in the second half to snap a two-game skid by winning 75-57.

The sellout crowd was raucous until coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles pulled away.

"It's a great feeling to be able to do that, to come on the road and silence an amazing crowd like that," guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes said. "That's something Coach L talks about. There's nothing better than going on the road and silencing the fans."

The win was a bounce-back game for the Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 ACC), who lost to unranked teams twice last week after going 5-1 during a stretch against opponents that were all ranked.

"We don't get down when we falter because you can't have a pity party," Hamilton said. "You've got to understand life in the ACC. You're not going to win them all."

The Seminoles also snapped a streak of three consecutive losses against Miami (14-7, 4-5).

"Their effort and intensity and execution in the second half kept us from scoring," Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. "And we were never able to get stops enough to make a run on our own."

Florida State shot 52 percent and went 14-for-15 from the free-throw line.

The Hurricanes were outscored 44-23 in the second half and lost for only the second time in their past 25 home games. Bruce Brown had 17 points to lead the Hurricanes, who went 2-for-11 from 3-point range and had trouble finding room to maneuver against the taller Seminoles.

"We weren't getting to the rim and were taking rushed shots," Brown said.

Florida State held Miami without a point for 6:37 early in the second half, forcing five turnovers while scoring 13 consecutive points to take a 47-36 lead. The Hurricanes were never closer than seven the rest of the way.

Dwayne Bacon had 15 points for the Seminoles. Rathan-Mayes added 13, including three 3-pointers.