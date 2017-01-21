Overcast72° FULL FORECASTOvercast72° FULL FORECAST
No. 19 Florida stunned at home by Vanderbilt

Saturday, January 21, 2017 9:43pm

GAINESVILLE — Matthew Fisher-Davis' best game in weeks helped Vanderbilt and first-year coach Bryce Drew notch their biggest victory of the season.

Fisher-Davis scored 19, Nolan Cressler came up huge in the final minute and the Commodores upset No. 19 Florida 68-66 Saturday. Vandy snapped a four-game losing streak and won consecutive games in Gainesville for the first time since 1991.

"It's been a tough stretch," Drew said. "We have lost a lot of close games. Our guys came out with a lot of energy in a great environment."

The Commodores used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to take a seven-point lead and held on down the stretch in a game that featured six lead changes in the final five minutes.

Fisher-Davis had the go-ahead basket, a driving bank shot in the lane that put the Commodores (9-10, 3-4 SEC) up 64-63. They stayed in front from there thanks to Florida's free-throw woes. John Egbunu missed a one-and-one, then Kasey Hill missed another free throw with 1:04 left.

"It's tough," UF's Devin Robinson said. "A two-game losing streak, it's just tough right now."

Cressler made two free throws then scored on a baseline drive that made it a four-point game in the final seconds. Still, Florida (14-5, 5-2) had a chance after KeVaughn Allen followed Hill's driving layup with a steal. But Allen's fall-away 3 from the wing — in a two-point game — rimmed out just before the buzzer.

USF SLIDE CONTINUES: One of the longest months in program history trudged on for USF with a 79-67 loss to Tulsa before an announced Sun Dome crowd of 2,614.

The Bulls (6-12, 0-7 AAC), who had seven scholarship players available, have lost seven in a row.

What hasn't been lost is resolve, interim coach Murry Bartow insists. "We're such a different team right now than we were when I took over, I think," said Bartow, overseeing the program since Orlando Antigua's dismissal Jan. 3.

"I invite everybody to practice. You'll see incredible energy, incredible enthusiasm. … One of these days it will show up on the scoreboard. But these guys are fighting. They're fighting, and I'm proud of the fight."

Playing without 6-10 transfer Isaiah Manderson (suspension) or 6-8 freshman Malik Fitts (ankle), USF outscored Tulsa (11-7, 5-1) 28-24 in the paint and finished with an 8-6 offensive rebounding edge after going the entire first half without one.

NO. 18 DUKE 70, MIAMI 58: Matt Jones scored all of his 13 in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers during a 20-0 run that helped the host Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3 ACC) snap a two-game skid and hand the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-4) a second straight loss.

NO. 1 'NOVA 78, PROVIDENCE 68: Josh Hart scored 25 as the host Wildcats (19-1, 7-1 Big East) won their fifth straight since a Jan. 4 loss at Butler briefly knocked them from No. 1.

NO. 2 KANSAS 79, TEXAS 67: Devonte' Graham scored 18 and Frank Mason 17 for the host Jayhawks (18-1, 7-0 Big 12), who pulled away in the final minute when Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk hit back-to-back corner 3s.

NO. 14 ARIZONA 96, NO. 3 UCLA 85: Kobi Simmons scored 20 for the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0), who won their 12th in a row. The Bruins (19-2, 6-2 Pac-12) had an 11-game home winning streak snapped.

NO. 4 GONZAGA 73, PORTLAND 52: Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 as the host Bulldogs (19-0, 7-0 West Coast) remained the only unbeaten team in Division I.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 85, NO. 24 S.C. 69: Malik Monk scored 27, and the host Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 SEC) overcame an ankle injury to starting guard De'Aaron Fox. Coach John Calipari said the injury wasn't serious.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 62, TCU 53: Manu Lecomte scored 17 as the visiting Bears (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) improved to 10-0 against the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference four years ago.

MARQUETTE 102, NO. 7 CREIGHTON 94: Katin Reinhardt scored 17 of his season-high 21 in the first half for the Golden Eagles. The host Bluejays (18-2, 5-2 Big East) were playing their first full game without star point guard Maurice Watson, who tore the ACL in his left knee Monday.

KANSAS ST. 79, NO. 7 W. VA. 75: Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes had 15 points each for the host Wildcats, who handed the Mountaineers (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) their second straight loss.

NO. 9 UNC 90, BC 82: Kennedy Meeks had 20 points and nine rebounds and Justin Jackson scored 22 to lead the visiting Tar Heels (18-3, 6-1 ACC) to their sixth straight win.

50-POINT GAME: Marcus Keene, the NCAA's scoring leader, scored a career-high 50 with 10 3-pointers to help host Central Michigan (12-7, 2-4 MAC) rally to a 101-92 win over Miami (Ohio). It was the highest scoring Division I game this season, topping Malik Monk's 47 for Kentucky.

Women

NO. 2 BAYLOR 79, NO. 24 W. VA. 73: Alexis Jones scored 16 despite a swollen and blackened right eye as the host Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) won their 17th straight.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.

No. 19 Florida stunned at home by Vanderbilt 01/21/17
