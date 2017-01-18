No. 10 FSU takes down No. 15 Irish; No. 19 Gators fall to No. 24 South Carolina

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State hasn't found itself in many close games late in the second half this season, but Wednesday it was trailing No. 15 Notre Dame 64-62 with 5:40 remaining.

The No. 10 Seminoles then showed they are able to go on a late run and close out a game, going on an 11-1 run and holding on for an 83-80 win to move into a three-way tie atop the ACC.

"We needed to show that we could close out a game," said point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who had eight points. "It started defensively, but we also hit some big shots. A lot of guys stepped up for us."

Jonathan Isaac scored nine of his 23 during the run that put the Seminoles (17-2, 5-1 ACC) in the lead for good, including two 3s.

The 6-foot-10 freshman had 10 rebounds for his second straight double double and added seven blocked shots. "I felt like I was in a good position. My teammates found me. I just stepped into them and shot," said Isaac, who had 13 points in the final six minutes. "I think it's just my confidence level. I'm figuring out where I can pick my spots, where I can be aggressive."

The Fighting Irish (16-3, 5-1), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, were 15-of-21 from 3-point range.

Cold-shooting Gators fall to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sindarius Thornwell scored 15 of his 20 in the second half and No. 24 South Carolina's defense smothered No. 19 Florida in a 57-53 victory.

The Gamecocks (15-3, 5-0 SEC) opened the half with a 14-2 run and held on down the stretch when the Gators (15-4, 5-1) drew within 54-53 on Chris Chiozza's free throws with 40.3 seconds left. PJ Dozier drove for South Carolina's final basket, and UF fumbled the ball out of bounds on its next possession.

UF leading scorer KeVaughn Allen finished with one point. Kasey Hill scored all 11 of his in the first half before fouling out. UF went 0-for-17 from 3-point range, ending a streak of 850 consecutive games with a 3 that was the longest in the NCAA.

The Gators made only seven field goals in the second half. The 53 points were their fewest this season, 26 below their average.

Oklahoma 89, No. 7 W. VA. 87, OT: Kristian Doolittle scored six of his 12 in overtime and Jordan Woodard's layup with 2.2 seconds left lifted the visiting Sooners (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) over the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2).

WOMEN: Nina Davis scored 17 as No. 2 Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) won its 16th straight, 68-42 over visiting Iowa State. … Asia Durr scored 20 and Mariya Moore 13 to lead No. 9 Louisville (17-4, 5-2 ACC) over visiting Georgia Tech 91-51.