No. 23 Florida survives scare, beats Georgia in overtime

Canyon Barry, shooting over William Jackson II during the second half, has 27 points, including four in OT for UF.

GAINESVILLE — Canyon Barry took a slight detour on his way to the locker room Saturday. As he jogged off the floor, he swung by the student section and delivered high-fives to everyone on the front row.

Talk about going above and beyond. Barry had already given the home crowd plenty.

Barry scored 27, including four in overtime and shooting 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, and No. 23 Florida handed Georgia its 14th straight loss in Gainesville with an 80-76 victory.

"He's playing with a different level of confidence," coach Mike White said. "I really believe that. I think we can all see that. He's just shooting the ball better. He's shooting the ball better in practice, he's shooting it better in shootaround and it's carrying over. I know he spent a lot of time in the gym and it's really important to him."

It was critical against Georgia (11-6, 3-2 SEC). Although John Egbunu sealed the victory with a free throw in the waning seconds, Barry and redshirt freshman Keith Stone carried the Gators (14-3, 5-0) for most of the afternoon.

MEMPHIS 62, USF 56: Markel Crawford scored a career-high 30 and made a key steal and four free throws in the final minute to lead the host Tigers (13-5, 3-2 AAC), who handed the Bulls (6-10, 0-5) their fifth straight loss. USF used a 7-0 run to get within 56-54 before Memphis pulled away at the line.

MIAMI 72, PITT 46: Davon Reed had 18 points, and the visiting Hurricanes (12-4, 2-2 ACC) held the Panthers without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes.

UCF 77, HOUSTON 70: B.J. Taylor scored 20, and the host Knights (13-4, 4-1 AAC) never trailed.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 77, NO. 25 KANSAS ST. 68: Manu Lecomte scored 26 after battling early foul trouble, Ish Wainright and Al Freeman had key baskets down the stretch and the visiting Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from a lopsided loss at West Virginia.

NO. 2 KANSAS 87, OKLA. ST. 80: Frank Mason III scored 22, freshman Josh Jackson had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the host Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) rallied for their 16th straight win.

NO. 3 'NOVA 70, ST. JOHN'S 57: Redshirt freshman guard Dante DiVincenzo had a season-high 19 points for the visiting Wildcats (17-1, 5-1 Big East), who pulled away at Madison Square Garden.

NO. 4 UCLA 83, UTAH 82: Lorenzo Ball had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the visiting Bruins (18-1, 5-1 Pac-12), who overcame a nine-point second-half deficit.

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 92, AUBURN 72: Malik Monk scored 24 to lead five players in double figures for the host Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 SEC), who shot 57 percent from the field.

NO. 14 L'VILLE 78, NO. 7 DUKE 69: Anas Mahmoud had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and the host Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 ACC) shot 59 percent in the second half of their third straight win. The Blue Devils (14-4, 2-3) lost their second straight.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 101, TRUMAN ST. 69: Marcus Foster scored 21 on 9-of-11 shooting for the host Bluejays (17-1), who put the Division II Bulldogs away with a 17-2 second-half run.

NO. 10 W. VA. 74, TEXAS 72: Teyvon Myers scored 16 for the visiting Mountaineers (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), and Jevon Carter hit two key free throws in the final seconds.

Women: Bulls rebound

TAMPA — Four nights after a nationally televised 65-point humiliation at top-ranked Connecticut, No. 20 USF responded with a 79-48 rout of East Carolina before an announced 2,090 at the Sun Dome.

A 15-0 run shortly after halftime essentially sealed things for USF (14-2, 3-1 AAC), which shot 50.9 percent (27-of-53) from the floor and hit nine 3-pointers. Senior Ariadna Pujol (23 points), junior Maria Jespersen (20) and sophomore Kitija Laksa (20) led the Bulls.

"We needed to play and put that (UConn) game behind us," said coach Jose Fernandez, who seeks his 300th career win Tuesday at home against Memphis. "I think our kids put it behind us the last two days, the way that we've practiced, so that's been good."

NO. 3 MARYLAND 98, IOWA 82: Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Terrapins (17-1, 5-0 Big Ten).

N'WESTERN WINS FIRST SINCE DEATH: Northwestern honored Jordan Hankins by wearing her name and number during warmups then, in a gym filled with the school's athletes, won in its first game since her death. The host Wildcats beat Indiana 80-67 less than a week after the sophomore guard committed suicide.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.