No. 23 USF women hang on for key road win over Temple

CATS GO WILD: Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, right, celebrates with Mikal Bridges after hitting a winning tip-in at the buzzer.

PHILADELPHIA — Kitija Laksa scored 16, Ariadna Pujol made a clinching free throw with 1.6 seconds left and No. 23 USF escaped with a 55-51 win over Temple on Sunday after blowing most of a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Owls, who had won 11 straight, missed three 3-pointers on their final possession before Pujol finally secured the rebound and was fouled.

Maria Jespersen added 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (17-3, 6-1 AAC), who lost at Temple last season on a buzzer-beating putback when they were ranked 19th. USF outrebounded Temple 47-36 Sunday.

Feyonda Fitzgerald led Temple (16-4, 6-1) with 14 points, Alliya Butts added 12 and Khadijah Berger had 11.

Temple made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from a 47-31 deficit with 8:09 left. Berger scored eight straight to cut the lead in half. Butts hit a 3 with 4:46 left to make it 49-44, and Berger hit her third 3 with 1:45 left to make it 51-49.

Jespersen answered with a putback before Butts' steal and layup with 34.4 left. Berger missed a 3 after USF's third turnover in the final minute.

UF 93, VANDY 73: Ronni Williams had a career-high 43 points to lead the visiting Gators (11-10, 2-6 SEC) past the Commodores (11-11, 1-8). Williams had the third-highest scoring total in program history.

NO. 17 MIAMI 58, BC 51: Laura Cornelius and Jessica Thomas scored 15 each for the host Hurricanes (16-5, 5-4 ACC), who handed the Eagles (8-14, 1-8) their eighth straight loss.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 92, NO. 20 OKLA. 58: Alexis Jones had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to join former center Brittney Griner as the only Bears to record a triple double, and host Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) shot 57 percent over the final three quarters.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 100, IOWA 81: Brionna Jones scored 28, and the host Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten) won their ninth straight.

NO. 4 MISS. ST. 71, TEXAS A&M 61: Victoria Vivians scored 18 for the host Bulldogs (21-1, 7-1 SEC), who bounced back from a loss to South Carolina on Monday.

NO. 10 STANFORD 72, NO. 7 WASH. 68: Briana Roberson scored all of her 14 points in the second half as the visiting Cardinal (19-3, 9-1 Pac-12) rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit. Kelsey Plum had 44 points for the Huskies (20-3, 8-2).

NO. 8 N. DAME 82, UVA 74: Marina Mabrey scored 26 for the host Irish (20-3, 8-1 ACC), who used a late 9-0 run to move back into a first-place tie with Florida State.

NO. 9 L'VILLE 63, PITT 48: Mariya Moore scored 20 for the visiting Cardinals (20-4, 7-2 ACC), who used a strong third quarter to pull away.

Men

BULLS CLOBBERED: Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 in the second half as No. 19 Cincinnati (19-2, 8-0 AAC) rolled to its 12th straight victory, 94-53 over visiting USF. The Bulls (6-14, 0-9) lost their ninth straight. Freshman Michael Bibby scored a career-high 17 for USF, which played without injured leading scorer Geno Thorpe.

NO. 1 'NOVA 61, NO. 12 UVA 59: Donte DiVincenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in to cap a rally for the visiting Wildcats (20-2), who missed 18 of 22 shots in the first half before finding their 3-point groove to fuel a rally.

NO. 7 ARIZONA 77, WASH. 66: Kadeem Allen had 14 points for the Wildcats (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12), who won their 14th straight and 18th in a row at home.

LATE SATURDAY: No. 3 Gonzaga remained the last unbeaten team in the country in a 96-49 victory over Pepperdine. The Bulldogs (22-0, 10-0 WCC) could be atop today's AP poll for the second time in school history.