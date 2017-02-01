No. 15 FSU puts the squeeze on Miami

CORAL GABLES — Jonathan Isaac scored 15 and No. 15 Florida State held Miami scoreless for more than 6½ minutes in the second half to halt a two-game skid by winning 75-57 Wednesday.

Isaac shot 5-of-7 and added seven rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. Dwayne Bacon also had 15 points, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 13, including three 3-pointers.

The Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 ACC) lost to unranked teams twice last week after going 5-1 during a stretch against opponents that were all ranked. FSU had dropped three in a row to Miami (14-7, 4-5), which was outscored 44-23 in the second half.

No. 4 'Nova 66, Providence 57: Jalen Brunson scored 15 of his 21 in the second half and Josh Hart added 17 points for the Wildcats (21-2, 8-2 Big East), who led by as many as 13 in the second half before the host Friars made a late run.

No. 9 UVA 71, Va. Tech 48: Devon Hall had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists to propel the host Cavaliers (17-4, 7-2 ACC).

Indiana 110, Penn St. 102, 3 OT: Thomas Bryant scored 31, eight more than his previous best, and grabbed 11 rebounds to rescue the host Hoosiers (15-8, 5-5 Big Ten). IU's Josh Newkirk and Robert Johnson also set personal bests with 27 points apiece. Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers' James Blackmon sank a 3 at the buzzer for a 78-75 road win over Penn State.

Women: USF romps despite cold from 3

TAMPA — USF, which has gradually climbed the national rankings because of its 3-point shooting, prevailed in spite of it.

The No. 20 Bulls finished 6-of-22 from long range but dominated the glass for the third consecutive game in a 72-52 romp of Cincinnati.

Chided by coach Jose Fernandez for their lack of physicality in a 14-point loss to Louisville only 10 days before, the Bulls (18-3, 7-1 AAC) finished with a 53-30 rebounding advantage against the Bearcats (14-8, 5-4). USF's Maria Jespersen notched her eighth double double (26 points, 12 rebounds), equaling her career-best scoring output.

No. 1 UConn 97, Temple 69: Napheesa Collier had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Huskies (21-0, 9-0 AAC) to their 96th consecutive win. It was Connecticut's 35th straight road win, surpassing its own NCAA record. UConn made 20 of 26 in the first half, including missing just 2 of 21 from 3-point range. "That and the South Florida game was probably the best halves … we played this (season)," coach Geno Auriemma said. UConn led USF 65-19 at halftime en route to a 102-37 win on Jan. 10.

No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa St. 52: Alexis Prince scored 22 to help the visiting Bears (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) to their 20th straight win.

Football: No word on Gator assistants

GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Jim McElwain didn't reveal any new information about his assistant coaches search, saying only that the new hires will be made "shortly." The Gators are looking to replace offensive line coach Mike Summers, who left for the same job at Louisville, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon, who is taking over as UF's defensive coordinator after Geoff Collins left to become head coach at Temple. McElwain was asked how the loss of his assistants impacted recruiting: "We kind of had the guys targeted already. We kind of knew where we were, even in the positions."

Times staff writer Joey Knight and Times correspondent Ethan Bauer contributed to this report.