No. 6 FSU falls at Georgia Tech; USF slide hits eight; Gators romp

ATLANTA— Josh Okogie scored 35, Ben Lammers added 18 and Georgia Tech pulled its second home upset of a Top 10 opponent, 78-56 Wednesday over No. 6 Florida State.

Georgia Tech (12-8, 4-4 ACC) led 41-15 at halftime and 70-47 with 6:52 left on a Lammers dunk. FSU never got closer than 18 in the second half.

Few signs pointed to a meltdown for the Seminoles (18-3, 6-2), who were tied for first in the ACC and had gone 5-1 in their previous six games, all against ranked opponents.

FSU fell behind so quickly that coach Leonard Hamilton cleared his bench early the first half. Dwayne Bacon, the ACC's eighth-leading scorer, finished with 12. Nobody else was in double figures for FSU. "We couldn't make anything to save our lives," guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes said.

USF FALLS AGAIN: Jalen Adams scored 20 and matched a career-high with 12 assists to lead Connecticut to an 81-60 win over USF at the Sun Dome. The Bulls (6-13, 0-8 AAC), who have lost eight straight, rallied from a 10-point deficit to lead 44-43 before Vance Jackson made two free throws and followed with a 3 to begin a 23-9 run for UConn (9-11, 4-4) in the second half. "We're good enough to compete," USF interim coach Murry Bartow said. "But when the game starts getting away, we've got to show a little more resilience than we've shown." Troy Holston led USF with 15 points.

NO. 25 UF 106, LSU 71: The visiting Gators (15-5, 6-2 SEC) made a school-record 19 3s to romp.

SCHOOL DISPUTES FINDINGS: Louisville told the NCAA it disputes allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee's activities that resulted in a sex scandal and subsequent investigation by the governing body. The school released responses it submitted after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that included four violations by the basketball program and criticism of Pitino for failing to monitor the former Cardinals staffer, who an escort has said hired her and others for sex parties with recruits and players. Louisville said Pitino "fostered a culture" of compliance and McGee's activities couldn't have been monitored by "reasonable" practices because he intended to avoid detection.

WOMEN: Kitija Laksa scored nine of her 28 in the fourth quarter and No. 23 USF (16-3, 5-1 AAC) overcame its second-worst shooting game of the season to beat host SMU 52-51. … Alexis Prince scored a career high 25 to help No. 2 Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) roll at No. 25 Kansas State (15-6, 5-4) 91-49.