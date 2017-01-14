No. 9 FSU falls at No. 11 North Carolina, ending winning streak at 12

Joel Berry scores 26 for North Carolina, which uses a late 14-2 run to pull away and end Florida State’s school-record 12-game winning streak.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina kept shifting in and out of small lineups, driving to the rim and heading to the boards on every shot.

Being down a big man and facing a highly ranked opponent with more size didn't deter the 11th-ranked Tar Heels, either.

"That's our knack really," junior swingman Theo Pinson said, "just go out there and compete."

Joel Berry scored 26 and UNC snapped No. 9 Florida State's school-record winning streak with a 96-83 victory Saturday, playing with an aggressive edge they needed to hold off the Seminoles before finally pulling away late.

Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks added 22 points each for the Tar Heels (16-3, 4-1 ACC), who led just 82-78 with 5:25 left before putting together a 14-2 run.

"We wanted to win a game like this," Berry said.

The Tar Heels had to do it a bit differently, too. Sophomore reserve Luke Maye played a major role with a career-high 15 rebounds as fouls mounted on Hicks and Kennedy Meeks inside.

At one point during the first half, UNC had a five-wing lineup that left the 6-foot-6, 211-pound Pinson to wrestle with 7-1, 304-pound center Michael Ojo — Pinson ended up on the floor at least once — in a combination that coach Roy Williams said was probably the first time he has ever gone without a true five-man.

But the Tar Heels finished with a 56-34 rebounding advantage with 21 offensive boards, helping them to 25 second-chance points in a rebounding effort FSU coach Leonard Hamilton described as "relentless." That fit right into an attacking mind-set that got the Tar Heels to the line 37 times.

Jonathan Isaac had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (16-2, 4-1), who had won 12 in a row and stood at 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in their history.

"They did a much better job of sticking to who they are and playing through themselves and executing their game plan better than we did," Hamilton said. "They really, really showed up big on the boards. And we had very little resistance."